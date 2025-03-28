Ex-UConn stars Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl hype up Aubrey Griffin's March Madness IG dump

Aubrey Griffin's extended time with the UConn Huskies is soon coming to an end. The sixth-year guard shared a photo dump on Instagram on Thursday, showing her final moments with her teammates in March Madness.

Ad

On Thursday, Griffin posted photos from UConn's run in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, including her with the Big East championship trophy and snapshots from her Senior Night. She added the caption:

"One last go round 💃🏽"

Ad

Trending

Aubrey Griffin's former UConn teammates, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards, reacted in the comments section.

"💃🏿❤️," Edwards commented.

"❤️," Muhl added.

Muhl and Edwards reactions (via Instagram/@aubrey.griffin44)

Griffin joined the UConn Huskies in 2019. She averaged 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals as a freshman. COVID cut her sophomore season short, and she sustained a season-ending injury before the 2021-22 season.

Ad

Aubrey Griffin returned to action for the 2022-23 season and had her best year. She averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She played 14 games as a red-shirt senior last year before sustaining another season-ending leg injury.

In January, Griffin played her first game after a year on the sidelines. In 13 games this season, she had averaged 5.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Aubrey Griffin plays for one last time at the Gampel Pavilion

Monday's second-round game in March Madness against South Dakota State was Aubrey Griffin's final time in front of her home crowd at the Gampel Pavilion. As she came off the bench to play, a sellout crowd of 10,299 fans chanted her name.

Ad

“It just makes me happy,” Griffin said. “I kind of embraced the moment and just soaked it all in for sure. So that kind of helped like, when they were doing that, I’m like, 'Wow, this really is my last time just hearing the environment here at Gampel.'

"It was surreal. I was just trying to embrace it and fully soak it all in. It was great.”

Ad

The Huskies won the game 91-57 and Griffin finished with four points and one rebound. Talking about the game after the victory, she said:

“I’m just glad my last game here was a win. Coach was saying how every single player’s last game here was not the last game of their season. I am just happy we are still going and that I was able to end my last game here like that.

Ad

“It wasn’t that important to score. I think my main thing is to go in and play hard and focus on what I know I can do that my team needs from me.”

Griffin and the Huskies now prepare for the Sweet 16 game against Oklahoma on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here