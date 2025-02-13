Nika Muhl shares honest thoughts on UConn's teachings helping her in DNP-ridden WNBA rookie season 

After having a remarkable stint at UConn, Nika Muhl was selected by the Seattle Storm as the 14th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. As a rookie, Muhl saw limited action and a number of DNPs, totaling just 16 games played out of the Storm's 40 games overall last season.

Though the scant playing time has been tough for the Croatian playmaker, she draws inspiration from her formative years with the Huskies. During a quick interview on the broadcast of the UConn-St. John's matchup on Wednesday, Muhl explained how the well-decorated basketball program helped her gear up for the pros.

"I don't think there's any advice that I didn't get out of this place, out of the alums, out of coaches," Muhl told sideline reporter Chelsea Sherrod. "I wouldn't change a thing. I feel like I was prepared mentally [and] physically."

The 6-foot point guard spent four seasons with the Huskies, winning Big East Defensive Player of the Year twice. Muhl also set multiple assists records in program history, including the most assists in a career and most assists in a single season.

Muhl, who is recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus, went on to offer advice to the current crop of Huskies.

"It's a process," Muhl said when Sherrod asked her for nuggets of wisdom. "At UConn, it's not gonna come easy for anybody."

Nika Muhl gets emotional in UConn return

After dealing with a DNP-ridden rookie season and major knee issues, Muhl took a trip down memory lane as she joined the Huskies in their shootaround and watched their game against St. John's.

Muhl went on Instagram to post a story showing a conversation with her former coach Geno Auriemma. She accompanied this story with an emotional five-word caption.

Nika Muhl expresses her delight in reuniting with the UConn Huskies. Credit: Muhl/IG

"So happy to be home," Muhl wrote.

The outcome of the game was a happy one for UConn as they defeated St. John's 78-40.

