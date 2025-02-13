"MY SHAYLA!!!!!","Not the same without her": Fans get nostalgic as Nika Muhl visits Geno Auriemma, UConn in practice

The UConn Huskies, coached by Geno Auriemma, have had an up-and-down stretch in the 2024-25 season. On Thursday, Feb. 6, they suffered an 80-76 loss to their nonconference rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers, before bouncing back with a dominant 77-40 victory over the Providence Friars on Sunday, Feb. 9.

If the seventh-ranked team in the nation needed any extra motivation in their pursuit of a national championship, now would be the time to find it. That’s why, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, ahead of their Big East matchup against St. John’s, the Huskies were treated to a heartwarming surprise.

Former UConn standout and current Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl made an appearance during the Huskies’ pregame warmups. The moment was captured and shared by @UConnWBB on X, showing the 23-year-old guard reuniting with Auriemma and watching the current Huskies squad in action.

Her presence immediately sent fans into a frenzy on social media, sparking nostalgia among the UConn faithful. Mühl, who played for UConn from 2020 to 2024 before turning pro, remains a beloved figure in the program’s history..

"MY SHAYLA!!!!" one fan exclaimed with a crying emoji.

"Not the same without her," another commented.

"Last time I saw her, she was crumpled to the floor in agony. So good to see her smiling. Hope the knee rehab is going well," a fan shared.

"That's my girl. I've missed her & I bet the Huskies have as well," another fan said.

Some jokingly called for Muhl to suit up for UConn once more.

"Can she suit up?? Btw ik she’s injured. Making a joke," one fan wrote.

"Y’all can dust off her jersey real quick for Sunday?," another fan asked.

"Can she play tonight? We need her lol," another posted.

What kind of impact did Nika Muhl have at UConn?

Nika Muhl playing for UConn. - Source: Troy Wayrymen, Imagn

Although she never won a national championship, Nika Muhl's time with the UConn Huskies was nothing short of remarkable.

She became the program’s all-time assists leader with 686 career assists and set the single-season record with 284 assists during the 2022-23 campaign.

The 6-foot guard also holds the record for the most double-digit assist games in UConn history (17) and set the single-game assist record with 15 dimes in a single contest.

