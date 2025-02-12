Geno Auriemma says UConn has learned some lessons from defeat to JuJu Watkins' USC and Hannah Hidalgo's Notre Dame

The UConn Huskies, coached by Geno Auriemma, just won their last Big East conference matchup in dominant fashion earlier on Sunday, Feb. 9. The seventh-ranked team in the nation would defeat the Providence Friars by an astounding 37 points, 77-40, to stay undefeated in the division with a 13-0 record, 22-3 overall.

Despite being the frontrunner of their conference in the whole campaign, UConn's three losses would come from their recent defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers, spitfire scorer JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans, and sophomore standout Hannah Hidalgo and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish; all coming from non-conference fixtures.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a recent interview on Tuesday, Feb. 11, the 70-year-old would detail what the Huskies' learnings are as a group from the three losses to three non-conference ranked opponents, which they could use in their hunt of reclaiming national championship glory to the program.

"I don't know because after USC, we didn't play again until after Christmas. We went on a long losing streak or whatever. So, I think we came out of all those games understanding a little bit more about ourselves and each other. That's what those games are for," Auriemma shared. (0:35)

"You want to put yourself in position to obviously win those games and at least have a chance to win those games. I think we learned a lot, that's all you can ask for. So, we were better coming out of those games than we were hopefully before those games," he then concluded.

Auriemma's current crop of UConn players includes veteran stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, and the opportunity to build on a rising sensation in freshman Sarah Strong moving forward.

Geno Auriemma shares what he thinks toughness on the road really means

Later on in his interview, Geno Auriemma would clarify what kind of toughness is truly needed to come out of road games victorious. To him, it's not all about the physicality and strength but the ability to deliver in timely manners that directly affect the outlook of the fixture.

"People think that means you got to be able to punch people harder than they're punching you, that kind of stuff, or physically tougher. Toughness in games on the road does include some of that. You got to be able to get stops when you need them...But, mainly the kind of toughness you need on the road is, 'We really need you to make that three right now,'" Auriemma shared. (1:32)

This time, however, Auriemma and the rest of the UConn Huskies look to protect homecourt against the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with the hopes of securing Big East victory No. 14, 23rd overall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here