"Aaron Rodgers will look good in that uniform": Eagles fan Geno Auriemma makes wild prediction after Super Bowl celebration

Geno Auriemma said he is done celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win as his team prepares to face St. John's on Wednesday. The UConn coach added that he was already thinking about next season, expressing that the Eagles would need more help to mount a back-to-back title run.

With that, Auriemma jokingly suggested that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would look good in Eagles colors, prompting disapproval from multiple media representatives.

"Can't celebrate too long man, on the next year, we had our day of celebration," he said. "They're going to need more help than Carl wearing a sweater. Aaron Rogers will look good in that uniform."

Trending

Rodgers is currently a free agent, coming off a two-year stint with the New York Jets. The stretch has been disappointing for the 41-year-old quarterback, who suffered a season-ending injury in his team debut in 2023 and led the Jets to a 5-12 record in 2024.

Geno Auriemma's take on Rodgers' next destination is interesting but unlikely, given the Eagles’ commitment to Jalen Hurts, who won Super Bowl MVP honors. Moreover, Rodgers has been linked to teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Before becoming a free agent, Rodgers was reportedly instructed by the Jets' leadership to stay away from appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he frequently discussed football, controversial topics and personal beliefs.

The team also demanded he attend every practice. His refusal to comply led the franchise to move on from him.

Geno Auriemma details how UConn is bouncing back from a loss against Tennessee

UConn will enter Wednesday's contest coming off a dominant 77-40 road win over Providence. However, the team suffered a significant setback in its previous game, falling 80-76 to No. 19 Tennessee.

Geno Auriemma said the Huskies have learned from the loss to Kim Caldwell's team, emphasizing that it forced the roster to come together.

"I don't know because after USC we didn't play again until after Christmas," he said (0:30 mark).

"I think we we came out of all those games understanding a little bit more about ourselves and each other and that's what those games are for ... I think we learned a lot, that's all you can ask for. So, we were better coming out of those games than we were hopefully before those games."

Out of UConn's three losses, Tennessee is the lowest-ranked opponent. The game also marked Caldwell's first matchup against Geno Auriemma as the Lady Vols head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback