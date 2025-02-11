“Green is Geno’s color”: Hoops fans ecstatic as UConn HC Geno Auriemma reps Philadelphia Eagles jersey after Super Bowl win vs Chiefs

As the UConn Huskies prepare for Wednesday's game against St. John's, the program posted Geno Auriemma in a different color. Instead of the usual hues that complement the school's theme colors, the 11-time NCAA championship coach donned a Philadelphia Eagles jersey in practice.

Philly stormed to a dominant 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The women's basketball program captured Auriemma in action during a practice session and posted the photo on IG with a hilarious message:

"The only green we allow at practice," the post read.

Fans rushed to the comment section, approving Geno Auriemma's look:

"HELL YEAH GRANDPA," a fan wrote.

"GREEN IS GENOS COLOR!!!" another fan commented.

"Geno knows what’s up," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in to praise Auriemma's look:

"He got the Kelly green he got the Kelly green," one commented.

"YES SIR GRAMPY GOT STYLER," another wrote.

"He knows the vibeee🦅🦅🦅," one commented.

Fans react to Auriemma wearing Philadelphia Eagles' jersey in UConn practice | via @uconnwbb/ig

Geno Auriemma and UConn are back in the winning bracket

Geno Auriemma faced a tough 80-76 loss on Feb. 6 against No. 19 Tennessee. It was the program's third and biggest defeat of the season after being downed by then-No. 8 Notre Dame and then-No. 7 USC Trojans in December.

Nevertheless, the team climbed back into the winning bracket on Saturday by defeating Providence 77-40. Paige Bueckers dropped a game-high 20 points, five assists and four steals while Azzi Fudd added 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Geno Auriemma and the Huskies will look to build on the momentum when they host St. John's on Wednesday. It will be the second time the two teams will match up this season, with the first rendition resulting in a 71-45 UConn win on Jan. 15.

The team will then travel for one of the biggest games of the season to face its highest-ranked opponent, South Carolina. Auriemma has struggled heavily in his last four battles against the Gamecocks, including the 2022 NCAA championship game loss.

The only UConn victory against Dawn Staley, in Paige Bueckers' leadership, came in a hard fought overtime 63-59 outing in February 2021. The two teams last met when the defending champs beat the Huskies 83-65 on Feb. 11, 2024.

