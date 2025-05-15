“Excited” KK Arnold admits to “picking Kelsey Plum’s brain” during her Dawg Class training camp

UConn Huskies young star KK Arnold had the opportunity to sit with Maddy Kirchofer on 'Barrier Breakers' in a podcast released on Wednesday. However, while the podcast was released on Wednesday, it was recorded before Kelsey Plum's Dawg Class training camp in April.

Ad

The event was held from April 18 to 20. It is a three-day training camp and mentorship experience for some of the top collegiate guards in the country. It was started in 2023 by WNBA star Kelsey Plum. It was held in Bradenton, Florida for the first two years, but this year it moved to Phoenix, Arizona.

In the podcast, Arnold was asked about how she was feeling about attending Dawg Class again. Arnold had attended the event in 2024 and got the opportunity to attend again in 2025. She spoke about how she got to pick Plum's brain last year and was looking forward to doing it again (starts at 15:35).

Ad

Trending

"I'm excited, I'm very excited. Last year was fun and this year of course will be fun again with the group of people that we have. Also just learning from her, picking her brain."

Ad

The Dawg Class training camp turned out to be a huge success for KK Arnold. She was named the top competitor of the event, also known as the Top Dawg.

KK Arnold will look to channel her success at Dawg Class to an improved junior season at UConn

After an impressive showing at Kelsey Plum's Dawg Class, KK Arnold will be hoping that translates to an improved college basketball season. Although Arnold got to enjoy winning a national championship with the UConn Huskies this past season, it was a step back individually for her.

Ad

In Arnold's freshman season, she started 33 games and averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. However, this past season as a sophomore, she did not start a single game and had her minutes reduced. As a result, her stats suffered as they dropped to 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Fortunately for Arnold, she is showing promise in the offseason, as was shown by her performance at Dawg Class. She will be hoping that another offseason of training will better position her to earn a starting role next season. With star players like Paige Bueckers leaving the team for the WNBA, there should be a big opportunity for her to earn a bigger role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here