"Explains why Juju always seems entirely UNBOTHERED": Fans react as JuJu Watkins' parents make their feelings known on Big Ten tournament

JuJu Watkins and the second-ranked USC Trojans found themselves locked in a tight battle with the Indiana Hoosiers in their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal clash on Friday. The USC star's parents seemed oblivious to the close contest while they were interviewed during the third quarter on the Big Ten Network.

JuJu Watkins' mom, Sari Watkins, praised the Big Ten Tournament, which welcomed the USC Trojans for the first time this year.

"It's amazing," Watkins said. "The Big Ten does a wonderful job with their marketing. We love it. It feels amazing."

Robert Neal-Watkins then talked about his daughter's growth this season after she was named Big Ten Player of the Year.

"I just think she's able to adapt to the defenses that all the other teams bring her," Neal-Watkins said. "She's just always focused, level-headed and always able to communicate with her coach and teammates on the court, which is amazing."

Sari Watkins added that her daughter's awareness of knowing when to calm everything down and find her peace was what impressed her the most with the USC guard's play this season.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the courtside interview of JuJu Watkins' parents.

"Seeing both of them explains why Juju always seems entirely UNBOTHERED. This level of chill is admirable," one fan wrote.

"She is the perfect mixture between these two!!" one fan added.

"Love when they talk to the parents," a fan chimed in.

Here are some other reactions.

"I love how they support her, its so cute," one fan shared.

"The Watkins family is pretty happy with the way Juju is marketed," one fan commented.

"Moms a sweet one, respectfully," one fan tweeted.

JuJu Watkins delivers for USC Trojans in Big Ten Tournament debut against Indiana

JuJu Watkins had a memorable debut in the Big Ten Tournament, scoring 31 points to lead the USC Trojans to an 84-79 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. She shot 10-for-19 from the floor and 10-for-13 from the charity stripe.

JuJu Watkins (#12) of the USC Trojans dives for the ball in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo: Getty

Watkins also grabbed 10 rebounds to record her seventh double-double of the season. She previously achieved that feat in the games against UCLA, Ohio State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Rutgers and Penn State.

Watkins helped USC grab a 38-34 advantage at the break, scoring 16 points in the first half. She added 15 points in the second half to help the Trojans book a spot in the semifinals against the Michigan Wolverines.

