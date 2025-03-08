JuJu Watkins stats today: How did the USC star fare vs Indiana? (Mar. 7)

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins, for the nth time in the 2024-2025 season, showcased her scoring prowess on Friday. She led the Big Ten regular season champions to an 84-79 tournament quarterfinal victory over the unranked Indiana Hoosiers as the No. 2-nationally ranked team in the country moves on to the semifinal.

Playing all but one minute of the hotly-contested fixture, Watkins posted a game-high 31 points on 10-of-19 overall shooting, including a 10-for-13 line from the charity stripe, to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

Although she had an overall great outing, Waktins had some miscues to start off the first quarter as she got a couple of turnovers and missed shots. In the 5:53 mark, the spitfire scorer broke through with her first score via a layup. She then a couple more lay-ins, one by way of a steal, with which she capped off the first frame with a jumper that helped USC to a 23-18 lead at the end of one.

Almost all of Watkins' scoring in the second period came from free throws, as she was constantly fouled whenever she'd get to the rim and even when she was coralling down boards for the Lindsay Gottlieb-coached squad. Her lone field goal then with 37 seconds left in the quarter grew the Trojans' edge to four, 38-34, to close out the first half of play.

JuJu Watkins immediately opened the second half with a close shot, before she turned back to her defense with swatting shots and getting caroms. In the process, the sophomore was still producing points in bunches from all sorts of ways. It was back-and-forth affair throughout the third period, but Watkins and Co. managed to maintain their lead to the tune of a 59-57 score with one frame left to go.

The second-year star was all over the floor in the fourth, being a pest on defense and scoring at will in the paint with the occasional free throws. Ultimately, USC came out on top, 84-79.

Here are JuJu Watkins' full statline for the win on Friday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF JuJu Watkins 39 31 10 2 3 1 10-19 1-3 10-13 6 4

JuJu Watkins is closing in on USC Trojans history with latest 30-point outing

With the 31 points JuJu Watkins dropped in the Big Ten conference tournament quarterfinal win, she now has 21 career 30-point games in just two years of college basketball. The Los Angeles, California native now only trails program legend Cheryl Miller, who had 25 such performances during her time.

Watkins has all the time in the world to overcome the feat, with national tournament play in line for the USC Trojans and a couple two more collegiate seasons for her.

