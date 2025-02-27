"JuJu just keeps setting a new standard": Fans react as USC star JuJu Watkins partners up with $32.03 billion worth airline in new NIL deal

The NIL deals just keep on coming for JuJu Watkins. The USC star announced her partnership with United Airlines on Wednesday, adding the Chicago-based company to her growing NIL portfolio. According to Forbes, the company Watkins is partnering with is worth $32.03 billion.

Watkins revealed the deal through her Instagram account, posting her new ad for United Airlines. The image showed Watkins wearing a USC jersey under a huge United Airlines plane with the words "JuJu Skies Watkins" written above.

She wrote a question to her followers for the post's caption.

"Where should we fly first?" Watkins asked.

X account "Trendyhoopstars" also posted the news of Watkins' deal with United Airlines, showing the USC star inside one of the company's planes. College hoops fans reacted to the post, praising Watkins for her business acumen.

"JuJu just keeps setting a new standard," one fan pointed out.

"At this point the W will be one hell of a passive income," another chimed in.

"Juju ‘GetTheBag’ Watkins!!!" one fan wrote.

Here are some other reactions.

"Does this mean she gets to fly free for the rest of her life???" one asked.

"Good for her. Congrats. Get that bread," another replied.

"Mannnn that girl is killing it!!!!" one fan tweeted.

JuJu Watkins has been racking up NIL deals during her college career, teaming up with companies such as Nike, State Farm, Gatorade, Spotify, AT&T, Taco Bell and Wells Fargo, among others.

JuJu Watkins' USC Trojans to face UCLA Bruins next in Big Ten title decider

JuJu Watkins isn't just a money-making machine off the court. She is also one of the best college basketball players in the country, leading the fourth-ranked USC Trojans to another successful campaign this 2024-25 NCAA season.

Watkins is one of the main reasons the Trojans have compiled a 25-2 overall record, leading the team in scoring, assists and steals. She is averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks through 27 games.

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (#12) reacts after scoring in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

The Trojans will put their six-game winning streak on the line on Saturday when they lock horns with the second-ranked UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. The Big Ten title will be at stake in this clash with both USC and UCLA sharing similar 16-1 records in the conference.

They last faced each other on Feb. 13, with USC defeating UCLA 71-60. Watkins starred in that victory, scoring 38 points to help the Trojans snap the Bruins' 23-game winning streak.

