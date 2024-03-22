Falcons RB Bijan Robinson has cheeky reaction to having perfect bracket after day one - “They said it was crazy”

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had a perfect bracket on day one of March Madness. The NFL star went 16-for-16 with his picks and didn't shy away from flaunting on his Instagram story.

"PERFECT BRACKET DAY ONE AND THEY SAID IT WAS CRAZY YESSIRSKI LOL" Robinson wrote while posting a picture of himself grinning widely.

Image Credits - Bijan Robinson Instagram

Robinson picked all four upsets correctly, including No. 14 seed Oakland defeating No. 3 seed Kentucky.

Robinson is reportedly among just a small group of around 2,100 perfect brackets remaining after Day 1 of March Madness. Per reports, more than 25 million brackets were filled out before the NCAA Tournament started.

Robinson will hope to continue his perfect run into Day 2 of March Madness.

A look at all results from Day 1 of March Madness 2024

Here are all the results from the Day 1 (Thursday, March 21) of March Madness 2024:

(9) Michigan State 69 beat (8) Mississippi State 51

(11) Duquesne 71 beat (6) BYU 67

(3) Creighton 77 beat (14) Akron 60

(2) Arizona 85 beat (15) Long Beach State 65

(1) North Carolina 90 beat (16) Wagner 62

(3) Illinois 84 beat (14) Morehead State 69

(11) Oregon 87 beat (6) South Carolina 73

(7) Dayton 63 beat (10) Nevada 60

(7) Texas 56 beat (10) Colorado State 44

(14) Oakland 79 beat(3) Kentucky, 75

(5) Gonzaga 86 beat (12) McNeese 65

(2) Iowa State 79 beat (15) South Dakota State 61

(2) Tennessee 83 beat (15) Saint Peter's 49

(11) NC State 80 beat (6) Texas Tech 67

(4) Kansas 93 beat (13) Samford 89

(7) Washington State 66 beat (10) Drake 61

Where did Bijan Robinson go to college?

Texas v Texas Tech

Bijan Robinson played football at Texas for three years from 2020 to 2022. The running back earned two First-team All-Big 12 honors during his time with the Longhorns.

The Atlanta Falcons picked Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.