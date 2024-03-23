In the recent March Madness first-round game between the Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (25-8), fans got annoyed by an interruption. It's interesting because the game was not even featuring a top seed.

The CBS-aired Big Dance game was interrupted during a commercial break by a CBS news report that announced Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, had cancer.

The British royal had been missing from the public eye for some months. She announced in a clip that she had surgery in January and the cancerous cells were discovered post-operation.

Fans have blunt reaction to March Madness coverage being interrupted by Kate Middleton cancer news

College hoops fans were angry with the interruption during the game, which happened close to the third quarter. However, they did not miss any actual gameplay because of the special report.

Some fans found nothing wrong with the interruption. They sent their best wishes to Kate Middleton and the royal family.

Northwestern faces off against Florida Atlantic in March Madness

The Northwestern Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the program's history.

Wildcats guard Boo Buie summarized the expectations for the team at the Big Dance before their clash against the Owls.

“Throughout the past two seasons, we’ve been fortunate enough to win a lot of games,” Buie said. “We have a lot of older guys and some guys that have tournament experience. I think it’s going to be our job to lead the younger guys (on) what to expect.”

The Florida Atlantic Owls were the surprise of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, making an unlikely run to the Final Four as No. 9 seed.

Johnell Davis, their best player, is averaging 18.1 points. He was recently named the Co-AAC Player of the Year.

The March Madness game that was interrupted was won by the Northwestern Wildcats 77-65, while the Owls will not make another Cinderella run this year.