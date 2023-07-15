College basketball fans react to March Madness expansion rumors: "NOOOOOO Just no. Do not touch it, don’t even look at it"

March Madness is the premier college basketball tournament and runs for three weeks, where basketball fans get a glut of the best teams in the nation duking it out.

The NCAA Division I men's basketball committee on Thursday, July 13, discussed a proposal to expand the tournament beyond the current pool of 68 teams while adding the caveat that the execution of the discussion is not imminent.

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball, commented on the news leaving fans with more questions than answers.

“Whether the tournament expands or not remains to be seen,” Gavitt said.

College basketball fans were in uproar on social media when the news broke. Most fans were against the proposal, wanting the sanctity of March Madness preserved.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee spent time talking about a possible expansion of the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship during its three-day meeting this week, though expanding the 68-team field is not imminent, per release.

The reaction from the fans was immediate, with one fan tweeting:

"NOOOOOO Just no. Do not touch it, don’t even look at it."

Rick Hairgrove (Deplorable #783521) @zero_dark_zilla Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee spent time talking about a possible expansion of the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship during its three-day meeting this week, though expanding the 68-team field is not imminent, per release. NOOOOOO Just no. Do not touch it , don’t even look at it. I thought the first four was bad expansion (it’s not been terrible if I’m honest). 68 teams, 3 weekends, 6 rounds - perfect amount. This would be the end of March Madness as we know it. twitter.com/jonrothstein/s…

T3 Bracketology™️🏀 @T3Bracketology @JonRothstein We do not need to change the greatest sports tournament. There is no need for expansion

Beat the Spread @WeBeatTheSpread



It’s perfect the way it is! Why change @JonRothstein No one wants to see Kansas vs. Mississippi Valley St in the first round end 102-58.It’s perfect the way it is! Why change

Nick @nick309912 @JonRothstein If they wanna make a couple more play in games go for it but don’t mess with how main bracket being 64 teams

Isaac Popper @ipopStats @JonRothstein We are all happy that expansion isn’t imminent. We will see what happens as they continue to investigate expanding past 64-68 teams for the first time since 1985

However, Gavitt added a snippet that will make the fans feel a whole lot better.

“The committee must be good stewards for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship,” he said. “They are committed to doing their due diligence looking at a few different models to make an informed decision that’s in the best interests of the championship, and that may very well include deciding against expansion.”

March Madness is a huge money-maker, and in 2016, the NCAA signed an eight-year television deal extension to 2032. The deal is worth $8.8 billion, showing just how widely-watched the tournament is.

The 2023 drama of March Madness

LSU v Iowa

This year's March Madness produced new champions in both the men's and women's categories.

LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese led her team under coach Kim Mulkey to the women's title. They defeated Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 in the championship game.

The women's edition attracted its highest-ever viewership of 9.9 million and the highest number of viewers ever for a women's basketball match. The Final Four games showed a 72% increase in viewership compared to last year.

The men's championship was won by the UConn Huskies, who beat San Diego 76-59. Led by Jordan Hawkins, who was drafted No. 14 by the New Orleans Pelicans and coached by Dan Hurley, UConn won their fifth title.

San Diego State v Connecticut

UConn started the year unranked but ended it with a dominant run, which is one of the most alluring aspects of the tournament. It was UConn's third title in the last 12 years, making them one of the most dominant teams in the past decade.

The upsets and underdog stories make March Madness a must-watch for most basketball fans.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault