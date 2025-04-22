Fans buzzing as 5-star Brandon McCoy praises Cooper Flagg, Duke after official visit: “Like him for us"

St. John Bosco High School prospect Brandon McCoy is the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 2 overall player in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. The five-star prospect visited Durham for his first official visit with the Duke Blue Devils last week.

During Monday's segment of the "Hoops Spill" podcast, McCoy revealed how his official visit to Duke went while pinpointing his experience with coach Jon Scheyer and NFL-bound star Cooper Flagg.

"Yes, that was my first official visit to Duke," McCoy said. "Obviously, it was a great experience. My first visit. I didn't really know what to expect but it was crazy there. Their brotherhood, that's a real thing and you can see it walking through campus, the brotherhood, they show their energy. I like the coach, Jon Scheyer is a good coach, having a great season.

"Players are cool, Cooper (Flagg) was cool. I mean literally the whole roster was cool, I didn't manage to talk to all of them but they were all pretty cool. It's different, it's not like California.

"Not at all. I think out there they've got four schools around each other, it felt like college, like a real school. Different from high school, it just felt like its own thing. It was crazy 'cause I had never put on a college uniform before so to put on Duke, that's a really, really big school."

College basketball fans on Instagram were buzzing with reactions to McCoy's visit to Duke.

"Oh yes! Duke wins championships with a strong point guard. Ask coach Scheyer!!! 2010," one fan wrote.

"I like him for us...I actually think he's better than the Boozer twin (guard)," another fan wrote.

"Both the Boozer twins already commented on his post back in Nov 2024 with him in a Duke uniform. Safe to say..." One fan wrote.

"LET'S GO!!! #thebrotherhood," another fan wrote.

"Yeahhhh B!!!" One fan wrote.

"If we can get Brandon and Jordan for next year's class that would be fire," another fan wrote.

Brandon McCoy revealed his ideal school

Brandon McCoy has been heavily recruited and last year, he took unofficial visits with the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. The visit with the Duke Blue Devils was his first official visit to a school. McCoy revealed what his ideal program would have.

“I’m looking for a family environment," McCoy said via On3. "I want to play for a team that plays defense and has a winning tradition. Playing for a coach that trusts me will be big. I’m going to look at how they play for sure, but I know that I wouldn’t visit a school if I didn’t fit. I can play off the ball or on the ball, so as long as the coach trusts me to do what I do, I think I will be fine."

Duke coach Jon Scheyer had the No. 1-ranked recruiting class last year with prospects like Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach, who are all departing for the NBA draft. Bringing in Brandon McCoy would go a long way in headlining another stellar recruitment class for the Blue Devils in 2026.

