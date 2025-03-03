Fans compare 6'3 Audi Crooks to NBA talent after 36pt double-double as Iowa State upsets #14 Kansas State

Audi Crooks exploded for 36 points and 10 rebounds as Iowa State upset No. 14 Kansas State 85-63 on Sunday. Her dominant performance had many fans comparing the 6-foot-3 center to professional-level talent.

The 36-point outing was a season high for Crooks. She shot 14-of-18 from the field, including making 8 of her 11 free-throw attempts. She also contributed three assists and one steal. With the win, the Cyclones (21-10, 12-6) finished seventh in the final Big 12 regular-season standings.

Women's Hoops Network shared a video of Audi Crooks' highlights from the game, with her impressive stats. Fans flocked to the comments to praise the sophomore's offensive output.

Here are some of the reactions:

"She needs to teach some guys in the NBA how to post up," one user wrote.

"Pleasure to watch dominant post play. NBA could take a page from Crooks book!" another one commented.

"BBQ Chicken Alert!!! Audi really post game better than NBA Bigs," a fan said.

"Superb!! She has a better post game than a significant part of NBA players," another added.

More fans chimed in:

"Audi is a female Shaq no one can top her in the paint she a baller," one fan wrote, comparing Crooks' athleticism to the NBA legend.

"Lady Joker," one simply put, drawing a parallel between her and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

Audi Crooks claims Big 12 scoring crown after strong season

Iowa State's Audi Crooks finished the regular season in a dominant fashion, leading the Big 12 in scoring with 23.0 points per game. She has been a force in the paint all year, controlling the boards and bullying her way to high-percentage looks.

Moreover, Crooks also ranked in the top 10 in the conference with an average of 7.7 rebounds per game. She has clearly shown the capability to influence games at both ends of the floor. Her stellar season was highlighted by six games with 30+ points.

Her previous season high was 33 points, which she accomplished three times—against Drake, Kansas and Colorado.

"I thought Audi worked as hard, if not harder, than she has in a long time to really establish position," Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said after the Wildcats game.

Audi Crooks' emergence could help the Cyclones make a deep run in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament, which they failed to win last season after losing in the championship game.

