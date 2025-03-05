Fans debate MiLaysia Fulwiley's award as South Carolina star beats Joyce Edwards to major SEC honor: "She's just getting started" 

MiLaysia Fulwiley captured a major award on Tuesday as she was named the 2025 Sixth-Woman of the Year in the Southeastern Conference. She defeated South Carolina teammate Joyce Edwards for the individual prize, which recognizes the best bench player in the conference.

The SEC posted the announcement on its X/Twitter account, with college hoops fans immediately sharing their thoughts about Fulwiley's win. Some praised the sophomore guard for her achievement, while others believed Edwards was the rightful winner.

"She’s just gettin started. Tournament Lay is about to go crazy," one fan said.

"That’s right, Lay. Coaches see that sub and get nervous," another fan wrote.

"I think it should've been Joyce Edwards. She did all of this as FRESHMAN," one fan replied.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Thought they would give it to Joyce but Lay getting it is even better..that POY next year is loading," one fan said.

"I can’t lie, thought this would go to Joyce but Lay works too!" one fan wrote.

"I don’t care they’re teammates. Rigging a teammate award. Joyce Edwards is far better," one fan added.

Comparing MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards' numbers this 2024-25 NCAA season

The No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks are on track to defend their NCAA title this season thanks to the stellar play of MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards. The two stars have delivered off the bench for coach Dawn Staley, averaging a combined 24.9 points per game.

Edwards is the team's scoring leader, averaging 13.0 ppg through 30 games. She has scored at least 20 points thrice this season, including a 28-point explosion against the Florida Gators on Feb. 13.

Edwards has been a revelation for South Carolina since Ashlyn Watkins went down with an ACL injury against Mississippi State earlier this year, leading the team in scoring in nine games after that contest.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) makes a no-look pass against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half of their NCAA basketball game at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Imagn

Meanwhile, Fulwiley isn't far behind Edwards in the scoring charts, averaging 11.9 ppg through 30 games. She has scored at least 20 points three times this season, reaching that mark in the games against Vanderbilt, TCU and Coppin State. Fulwiley also picked up her game after Watkins' injury, leading the Gamecocks in scoring in three of their games after the Mississippi State clash.

Do you think Joyce Edwards should have won the SEC Sixth-Woman of the Year Award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

