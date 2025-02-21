Arkansas HC makes his feelings known on MiLaysia Fulwiley after South Carolina blows out Razorbacks

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors had nothing but praise for MiLaysia Fulwiley after South Carolina defeated the Razorbacks 95-55 on Thursday. The defending champs were led by Joyce Edwards' 18 points and eight rebounds.

However, other notable contributions included Fulwiley's 15 points and Bree Hall's 14 while Tessa Johnson and Chloe Kitts scored 10 each.

Neighbors highlighted Fulwiley's all-around impact on the game in the post-game press conference.

"Must be nice to bring her off the bench. She excels in that role, she has accepted it, it's unbelievable," he said.

"You're a little gassed and she comes in; she takes it to another level. Her offense, a lot time gets to flash, but what she does defensively, she just disrupts, its hard to get around her."

Mike Neighbors also praised South Carolina's defense as a team, saying that Dawn Staley's roster is still a championship contender this year.

Even though MiLaysia Fulwiley comes off the bench for Dawn Staley, she is nothing short of a star player. The guard, known for her athleticism, intensity and creativity, can quickly change the course of the game.

Fulwiley does not need much time to create an impact. Her 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals tops SEC production when compared with players seeing 19 minutes of action per game.

MiLaysia Fulwiley talks about bouncing back from the loss to UConn

The Gamecocks lost 87-58 to the UConn Huskies on Feb. 15. It was Dawn Staley's first loss to Geno Auriemma since 2021 and ended South Carolina's 71-home game winning streak.

Talking about jumping into the winning bracket, MiLaysia Fulwiley said she avoided reminiscing about the loss to the Huskies and simply focused on the game at hand.

"I feel like I didn't really think about the game, I didn't think about our last game, I really just focused on this game and that kinda helped me go out there and do what I was able to do," she said.

South Carolina will now travel to play Vanderbilt on Sunday and Ole Miss on Feb. 27 before ending its season by hosting No. 14 Kentucky.

The team has played 11 ranked games this season, more than teams like Notre Dame, USC, UConn and UCLA are scheduled to play the entire season.

