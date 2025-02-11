South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 1-word reply to brother hyping up her collab with Stephen Curry’s brand

Gamecocks sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley debuted her first Player Edition shoes with Stephen Curry's brand on Sunday against No. 4 Texas. The Curry brand's Instagram handle uploaded a series of detailed images of the Curry 12 'FamLay' sneakers, explaining the story behind its production.

The shoes are a tribute to Fulwiley's family, dogs and hometown and were made with a goal of creating something very precious to her.

"It’s all about famLAY today. ⭐♠ Introducing @laywitdabutter’s Curry 12 PE ‘FamLay,’ a tribute to family ties, her beloved dogs, and her hometown," the post read.

Her brother, Robert McCray, reposted Curry Brand's post on his Instagram story, citing the collaboration as "legendary." MiLaysia Fulwiley reposted the shoutout on her IG, with a one-word reaction:

"Gang!," she wrote.

Fulwiley reposts her brother, Robert McCray's, shoutout to her PE sneakers | via @laywitdabutter/ig

The Curry 12 'FamLay' are composed of Fulwiley's favorite colors, red and gold, and details like black TPU sidewall and a vibrant black shading. It also showcases personal touches, like symbols for ace of spades and star to represent her dogs, "Ace" and "Star."

The outline of South Carolina is featured on the sock liner and tongue of the shoes with her hometown's area code "803" on the map. Her mom and sister's initials "JPZ" are featured on the left heel tab, while the right one features her family's maiden name "Mixon."

Stephen Curry believes MiLaysia Fulwiley's game style is identical to him

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry said that MiLaysia Fulwiley's game is similar to how he plays, be it style, mentality or creativity. He commended the guard's confidence and affinity towards flash in an interview with the Greenville News in December.

"Very similar to how I play," Curry said. "There’s a flair for the dramatic, a creativity that she always finds a way to express. She has a killer instinct.

"Her athleticism, her style and creativity just jumped off the screen. She had that flashy kind of vibe."

MiLaysia Fulwiley, who feeds off Stephen Curry's confidence on the court, was the first college player to be signed by the Curry Brand in March 2024.

