"She is unstoppable": College hoops fans get hyped as MiLaysia Fulwiley pulls off incredible alley oop finish in South Carolina game

MiLaysia Fulwiley executed an acrobatic alley-oop during South Carolina's game against Arkansas on Thursday. As the defending champions led 42-28 in the final minute before the break, Fulwiley dribbled up the floor. The guard then rotated the ball and timed it perfectly against Kiki Smith for a backdoor cut.

Maddy McDaniel, controlling the ball on the opposite wing, lobbed it up to Fulwiley over center Danika Galea. The sophomore finished the play with an incredible finish in the air. ESPN W posted the moment on X (formerly Twitter):

Fans reacted to Fulwiley's acrobatic endeavor in the comment section and on South Carolina's X:

"MiLaysia PLEASEEEE 😭🤭 That was crazyyyyy," a fan wrote.

"She is unstoppable," another fan commented.

"Ol girl from Vanderbilt gonna drop 40 if the defense doesn't get tighter. #GOGAMECOCKS," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in:

"Whatever was discussed in that meeting MiLaysia took that shit to heart that baby has played one of her most complete and fluid games of her young career my goodness …….," a fan commented.

"LAYin it on smoothly.....Go Gamecocks...," another fan wrote.

"Ooooh she smooth with it 🧈," another fan comemnted.

MiLaysia Fulwiley went 6 of 10 from the field to score 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, leading South Carolina to a 95-55 win. The Gamecocks now reenter the winning bracket after facing a tough 87-58 loss to the UConn Huskies on Sunday.

Stephen Curry shares the reason behind signing MiLaysia Fulwiley

MiLaysia Fulwiley became the first college athlete to be associated with the Curry Brand. The four-time NBA champion has praised the guard's dedication, drive and flashiness. He even said in an interview in December that her game reminded him of his style.

Stephen Curry shared the reason he chose the South Carolina guard for his shoe company at the All-Star weekend.

"We accept the whole person and for MiLaysia - the way she carries herself - obviously as a basketball player, but on and off the court, we see a lot of potential in her," he said.

"She believes in what we’re doing ... as you build out your roster you wanna have just good people that truly understand - one, want to be great and two, stand up and represent something off the court."

The Curry Brand launched a Curry 12 PE 'FamLAY' MiLaysia Fulwiley sneakers earlier this month.

