Fans erupt online as BYU pulls off massive upset on Kansas: "Who will be the replacement for Bill Self when Kansas fires him?" 

Kansas fans were left questioning the program after BYU handed the Jayhawks its biggest loss under Bill Self on Tuesday. The Cougars dominated the scoreboard since the tip-off, establishing a solid 46-26 lead at the break. Kevin Young deployed 13 players into rotation, restricting center Hunter Dickinson and other starters to 11-of-36 shooting (30.5%).

At the same time, four BYU starters scored in double digits, combining for 60 points and winning the matchup 91-57. The 34-point difference becomes the biggest loss for Kansas since Bill Self took over in 2003, tying for its NCAA tourney loss to Andy Enfield's USC in 2021.

With that, fans erupted on X/Twitter to criticize Kansas and its inconsistency in maintaining a high standard of basketball:

"Take the logo out of the equation and Kansas is a bubble team," one fan wrote.

"Who will be the replacement for Bill Self when Kansas fires him?" another fan commented.

"Dear Committee, I know you love Kansas, but it’s time to leave them out of the rankings. This has become beyond embarrassing and truly mind-blowing," one fan said.

More fans questioned the 2022 NCAA champions on X:

"Don’t remind me about that USC game man we’re going through enough," a fan said.

"The committee will still rank Kansas over New Mexico after this loss lol," another fan wrote.

"@ironmikeluke Bill Self hasn't been the same since everyone got NIL...," one fan commented.

Bill Self shares how players need to shake off the loss

The loss against the Cougars is not the only upset the Jayhawks have faced in the last stretch of the season. The team lost 74-67 to Utah on Feb. 15, to Kansas State on Feb. 8 and at Baylor on Feb. 1.

With that, Bill Self highlighted what his team needs to do to come back stronger and to play together:

"We need to regroup, get away from each other for a day and go home, ...a lot of times with teams, there needs to be something happened to pull everybody together that is us against the outside," Self said postgame.

"We're gonna have an opportunity to do that for sure. So, a lot of teams go through it, we just haven't been through it much at all in a long time. So, but certainly were gonna go through it this time," he added.

The team will need Self's intervention again soon as the program is scheduled to end its season by facing three back-to-back ranked opponents in Texas Tech, Houston and Arizona.

The four losses in February come after the Jayhawks lost to then-No. 2 Iowa State and then-No. 7 Houston in January. Kansas will now take its 17-9 record back home to host Oklahoma State on Saturday.

