Fans get ruthless with Hailey Van Lith as TCU star may face former team in March Madness: "Sick of NIL creating these mercenaries"

Hailey Van Lith can potentially have her last gala in front of Louisville fans during her final collegiate season. The guard's current program, TCU Horned Frogs, is aligned to begin its NCAA journey against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday. On the same day, Van Lith's former school, the Cardinals, plays Nebraska at the Schollmaier Arena for its first round.

Ad

In case both of HVL's teams win their respective opening contests, the 2025 WNBA draft candidate will face her former school in a win-or-go-home environment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Some fans reacted to the update on X, with some reacting to Hailey Van Lith's decision to transfer twice:

"When TCU loses, what team will she transfer to this time??" a fan wrote.

"That was before she developed an ego. And before she got that weird behind-the-ear tattoo.," a user added.

"Sick of NIL creating these mercenaries. so many players on their third or fourth school just for a few more dollars. zero continuity," another fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, some fans showcased excitement over the idea of HVL facing her former program:

"We could have had it last year. But Louisville blew it. I hope they hold up their end of the bargain this time.," a fan wrote.

"Might be the drama we didn't know we needed!" a user commented.

"Talk about a must-watch matchup! Hailey Van Lith vs. Louisville is the definition of basketball drama," another fan added.

Ad

Hailey Van Lith has never faced her former team

In case Louisville and TCU meet in the second round of the 2025 NCAA tournament, it will be the first time Van Lith will be facing her former school. She played her first three D1 years with the Cardinals and then transferred to the LSU Tigers in the 2023 summer.

HVL was just a game away from the playing Louisville last season. Kim Mulkey's team faced Rice in the first round, whereas Louisville faced Middle Tennessee. Van Lith held her end of the bargain whereas the Cardinals lost 69-71.

ESPN's matchup predictor currently gives TCU a 99% chance to qualify for the next round, while her former school has a 56.5% chance. It could also be Hailey Van Lith's only time facing her old school because the only round she can face the LSU Tigers is the NCAA championship game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here