Fans gush over Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi's, latest photo dump: "Shine on em"

Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, thrilled her fans on Instagram on Thursday, sharing several photos with her more than 478,000 followers. She posted four selfies in her latest photo dump, one of which showed Shelomi wearing a little black dress.
She also shared images of herself inside her car and home, enjoying the offseason break after her junior year with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. She played 26 games for the Bulldogs in the 2024-25 season, averaging 3.9 minutes per contest in her first year at Alabama A&M.
Fans took to Instagram to react to Shelomi Sanders' post, praising the 21-year-old in the comments section.
"Okay den, shine on em," one fan wrote.
"Very beautiful," another fan replied.
"Gorgeous," one fan commented.
"You look so pretty!!!" another fan shared
Shelomi Sanders, who previously played for Jackson State and Colorado, averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists for Alabama A&M last season.
Her best scoring performances came in the games against Alcorn State and Alabama-Huntsville, dropping six points each in the wins over the Lady Braves and the Chargers.
When Deion Sanders showed up courtside to support Shelomi Sanders in Alabama A&M's game
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders found some time to watch her daughter, Shelomi Sanders, in action for Alabama A&M on Jan. 18. He proved to be a lucky charm for the Bulldogs, who recorded a 54-47 win over the Alabama State Lady Hornets.
Lauryn Pendleton led the scoring for Alabama A&M, dropping 17 points against Alabama State. She shot 6-for-11 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. She also had four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Meanwhile, Shelomi Sanders struggled offensively in front of her father, going scoreless in seven minutes of action. She missed all three of her field-goal attempts, one of which came from the 3-point area. Sanders shot 10-for-43 from the floor in her junior season, including 4-of-26 from beyond the arc.
