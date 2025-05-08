Fans hyped as Kevin Young's BYU set to pair AJ Dybantsa, Rob Wright with standout Big West transfer: "Absolutely love to see it" 

The BYU Cougars, coached by Kevin Young, have been tremendously busy recruiting transferees during the 2025 offseason. Earlier on Wednesday, this was bolstered with the addition of UC Riverside Highlanders guard Nate Pickens as the incoming senior made his commitment known to the program through a post on X/Twitter.
Pickens' confirmation to transfer came with a graphic of him in a Cougars jersey along with an assertive caption. Pickens now joins the likes of Baylor Bears transferee Rob Wright and the top prospect from the class of 2025 in AJ Dybantsa as the new breed of BYU players from the 2025-2026 season and potentially, moving forward.
"Let's work #Committed," Pickens captioned with a signing emoji.
College basketball fans were hyped when they reacted to Pickens' transfer to the Cougars.
"You just absolutely love to see it," one fan said.
"Super excited to have you part of Cougar Nation, Nate!!," another fan wrote.
"We are stoked to have you Nate! Go Cougars!," a fan added.
"BYU will love having you, brother. Go Cougs!," one fan commented.
Some fans online now better like BYU's chance for a successful campaign in the 2025-2026 season after another standout recruit commits the program's way.
"Great pickup for BYU. Go ball out!" one fan said.
"Welcome To PROvo Nate! All I know is BYU has a bunch of athletes! This is the year to make it to Final- Four! If not now, then when? The iron is hot and it’s time to strike! Go Cougs!," another fan commented.
"It’s always great seeing guys make great decisions for their future. It’s even better when that decision makes your team better. Go Cougs," one fan added.
Over the course of this now three-year college hoops tenure, Pickens has averaged 9.8 markers, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, all with the Highlanders.
BYU Cougars have yet to make the NCAA Final Four in program history
Despite being an established collegiate basketball program nowadays with their recent appearances in the NCAA national tournament, the BYU Cougars have never actually made it to the Final Four of March Madness. Their closest ever chance to it came back in 1981, 34 years ago, when they made it to the Elite Eight.
With the insertions of standouts like AJ Dybantsa, Rob Wright and Nate Pickens, there is much excitement in the collegiate hoops scene that BYU can finally make it to their first-ever Final Four appearance. Last year, they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 26-10 overall record and made it to the Sweet 16.
