South Carolina stars MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts led the Gamecocks to a dominant 64-45 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Sunday evening. It was the Gamecocks' fifth tournament win in the last six years.

In a hilarious locker room clip posted on the South Carolina social media pages, guard Tessa Johnson asked various Gamecocks players what they would do with their four days off.

Among the players interviewed were the confident MiLaysia Fulwiley, who tallied 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, and Chloe Kitts, who was named the MVP of the championship game. She registered 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

"I'm gonna be at the SEC Tournament to watch my man," Kitts said. "And then I'm gonna work out."

"What am I gonna do? I don't even know what I'm gonna do because I canceled my trip to Miami," MiLaysia Fulwiley said. "Yeah, that sucks. I can't tell you about my whereabouts."

MiLaysia Fulwiley defiant about South Carolina's status

After a stellar season last year when they won the national championship unbeaten, the Gamecocks have lost three games this season. This has led to questions about their ability to defend their natty.

After beating the Texas Longhorns 64-45 in the SEC Tournament championship game, talented Gamecocks star MiLaysia Fulwiley had a defiant message for the detractors.

"That we're really No. 1," Fulwiley said. "Seriously, though, I feel like a lot of people counted us out because we took some Ls, but we're a great team, don't forget that. I feel like when we played at Texas, we were kind of down, we played bad, but we still only lost by four.

"So, that shows how good of a basketball team we are. I feel like the outsiders are trying to find any reason to put us down. Or like, I think they're honestly just tired of us being on top, really. So just to come out here and execute our coach's game plan, it means a lot to us."

Expand Tweet

The Gamecocks have replaced star forward Kamilla Cardoso with the output of freshman guard Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts, who has tallied more minutes this season.

MiLaysia Fulwiley also had explosions of output throughout the season, ensuring that coach Dawn Staley's team still remains a formidable opponent as the NCAA Tournament approaches.

