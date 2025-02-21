"We still coming for that natty": Fans get fired up as Dawn Staley, South Carolina blows out Arkansas by 40 pts

The South Carolina Gamecocks, under coach Dawn Staley, recovered from their 87-58 blowout home loss to the UConn Huskies during the weekend to record a comprehensive 95-55 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday evening. Staley's team has bounced back impressively from the three losses this season.

After being beaten 77-62 by the UCLA Bruins in December, the Gamecocks responded by blowing out the Iowa State Cyclones 76-36. After losing to the Texas Longhorns 66-62 at the beginning of the month, the Gamecocks crushed the Florida Gators 101-63 in the next game.

During her postgame news conference, Dawn Staley addressed her team bouncing back from the loss to the Huskies and how the Gamecocks are dealing with the losses this season.

“I mean, we don’t like to lose, obviously," Staley said. "We don’t like to lose the way we’ve lost the three games, and there’s a certain focus to just get back to our habits, and hopefully we can continue that as we regular season comes into the close, and we got some games in which we got to play well in order for us to win.”

College basketball fans had mixed reactions to Dawn Staley's team's statement win against the Razorbacks.

Some fans were fired up about the Gamecocks' season after the big win.

"We still coming for that natty!" one fan tweeted.

"Starting this new streak.. let’s get it," another fan tweeted.

"No. 1 team in march final 4...watch!" one fan tweeted.

MiLaysia Fulwiley leading Dawn Staley's Gamecocks

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks have been the dominant force in college basketball in the past few years, winning last season's national championship unbeaten. However, the Gamecocks lost the dominant Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA via the draft and have looked vulnerable at times this season, losing three games.

After the crushing loss to the UConn Huskies on Sunday, the talented MiLaysia Fulwiley was in tears. During her Arkansas postgame news conference, Staley highlighted the guard's leadership ability in the rebuilt South Carolina team.

Fulwiley was impressive from the bench, tallying 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and one steal. Her stellar performance included a stunning alley-oop in the first half that went viral on social media.

"(Fulwiley) has a real good understanding of what needs to happen," Staley said. "I thought (Thursday) was great, (her shots) were timely, they were what she was supposed to do in that situation. She didn't force a shot, she dumped it off a few times, she's very, very unselfish and I just thought she met the moment.

"She's defending, she's competing on the other side of the floor. She's growing, she's learning ... it's fun to watch her learn and grow."

MiLaysia Fulwiley has filled in the gap left by Kamilla Cardoso and is just behind Joyce Edwards in points scored for South Carolina and is averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for Dawn Staley's team as it heads into March Madness, aiming to repeat as champions.

