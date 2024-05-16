Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso made her WNBA debut against the Minnesota Lynx during a preseason fixture the Sky lost 92-81 last week. Cardoso injured her shoulder in the outing and will be out for up to 4-6 weeks as a result.

She only played 13 minutes, registering six points and four rebounds before getting injured and exiting the contest.

On Wednesday, the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four's Most Outstanding Player posted snaps of herself on Instagram with the caption:

"The best is yet to come! #Year 1."

Cardoso's former Gamecocks teammates Raven Johnson, Milaysia Fulwiley and Ashley Watkins all hyped her up in the post's comments section.

"Love you," Raven Johnson wrote.

"YUPP," Milaysia Fulwiley posted.

"So proud," Ashley Watkins wrote.

Kamilla Cardoso rubbishes speculation of rivalry with Angel Reese

Former LSU star Angel Reese and South Carolina ace Kamilla Cardoso played in the same conference (Southeastern Conference) for years as the top two teams, and their matchups were legendary in their ferocity, with some battles getting personal.

During the 2024-25 SEC Tournament championship game, Reese pulled Cardoso's hair, after which the Brazilian pushed LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson to the ground, causing a huge scuffle to break out.

As fate would have it, Reese and Cardoso will have to spend a lot of time together as teammates in Chicago after getting drafted No. 7 and No. 3, respectively, which means finding a way to get along.

The Chicago Sky had an 18-22 record last season, and the arrival of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, the two most recent Final Four Most Outstanding Players, should be a boost to their prospects this season.

After the game against the Lynx, Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon sang the praises of Angel Reese and Cardoso during her postgame news conference, highlighting their competitive natures as assets.

“They come in with a tremendous amount of belief in themselves, knowing what they can do. If you’ve ever really watched them, they compete. At all costs, they wanna win. Come from winning programs, they’re coached very well. And I like it,” Weatherspoon said.

The renowned Kamilla Cardoso recently took to TikTok to address the speculation about her relationship with Angel Reese, rubbishing any claims of a rivalry now that they're on the same team.

"We are a great duo. I'm going to tell you this once and one time only... Social media really be trying to be messy. We played against each other, it's competition... Outside of basketball, we cool," Cardoso said.

The Chicago Sky started their WNBA season with an 87-79 loss against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday without Kamilla Cardoso, although fellow rookie Angel Reese provided a much-needed spark, registering 12 points and eight rebounds.