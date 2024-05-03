"CAN'T WAIT."

Women's basketball stars Kamilla Cardoso, Caitlin Clark and Kiki Rice were the three protagonists chosen to star in a new ESPN docuseries.

The docuseries, named "Full Court Press," recently released a new trailer showcasing the players' phenomenal seasons with unrestricted access to the protagonists throughout the just concluded women's college basketball season.

It features behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews, showcasing the immense growth of the women's game in the past few years.

Kamilla Cardoso and Caitlin Clark justify the hype for the docuseries

"Full Court Press" was produced by ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. In an interview with ESPN, the NFL legend explained why his company took part in the venture.

“I remember what it meant to the University of Tennessee and the entire state when Pat Summitt led the Lady Vols to back-to-back national titles during my time in Knoxville,” Peyton Manning said. “We’re excited to share the stories of these three amazing women to a national audience at this incredible moment for women’s basketball.”

Caitlin Clark had a record-breaking season for the Iowa Hawkeyes, obliterating individual scoring records that had lasted generations and leading her team to the national championship game again.

She was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. She carried over the "Caitlin Clark effect" and has already created immense attention in the league.

Kamilla Cardoso won the national championship over Iowa with the South Carolina Gamecocks and was picked No. 3 by the Chicago Sky, where she will team up with former Southeastern Conference foe, Angel Reese from the LSU Tigers.

Kiki Rice was the only protagonist not to declare for the WNBA draft although she had a phenomenal season. She averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Kristen Lappas, the director of the docuseries, talked about why they chose to produce it and why they chose Cardoso, Clark and Rice to star in it.

"As someone who has grown up a devout fan of the women's game, I am thrilled that we are able to make this show at this pivotal moment in the history of the sport. To be able to pull back the curtain and document Caitlin Clark's historic season has been a privilege for our entire team.

"Each of our three players bring a unique set of storylines to the table, and we hope we're able to capture both the excitement and the complexities surrounding what it means to be an elite female basketball player in 2024."

The series will premiere on May 11 and 12 on ABC and thereafter be available for streaming on ESPN+.