WATCH: $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark & South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso to shine in ESPN docuseries featuring biggest college basketball stars

Some of college basketball's most recognizable faces, South Carolina Gamecocks ace Kamilla Cardoso, Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice, will be featured in an ESPN+ docuseries airing May 11.

The ESPN docuseries titled "Full Court Press" will feature four parts and is a partnership between Omaha Productions and Words & Pictures, owned by NFL legend Peyton Manning and ESPN+.

The show promises "unparalleled behind-the-scenes access and exclusive interviews" from the record-breaking season by $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark (per On3) and the unbeaten South Carolina charge led by Cardoso.

Fans react to the trailer of the docuseries

College basketball fans reacted with overwhelming positivity on the Instagram post announcing the docuseries.

Kamilla Cardoso gets apology

South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso has been in the headlines recently after hitting her first 3-pointer in college basketball, a buzzer-beater in the 74-73 win in the SEC Tournament semifinal against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Later, she was at the center of a controversial moment when she pushed LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson to the floor in a scuffle between the two sides in the SEC Tournament finals, which her side won 79-72. She received a one-game ban in the NCAA Tournament and apologized for her role in the brawl.

More recently, CBS Radio talk show host JR Jackson found himself in hot water for an advertisement he read on “CBS Sports Minute,” which alluded to Cardoso's size and ethnicity.

“I’m more excited for the women’s tournament,” he said during an Audacy sports minute commentary segment. “I’m ready for Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and the giant Brazilian woman that knocks people over.”

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley took to social media demanding an apology for Kamilla Cardoso from CBS.

“I’m not sitting this one out. Kamilla deserves an apology,” Staley wrote.

Jackson issued an apology to Cardoso via a statement released by CBS Sports.

“As I was sharing my excitement for this year’s Women’s NCAA Tournament and watching some of the game’s brightest stars, I referred to University of South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso by only her height and ethnicity,” Jackson wrote. “I genuinely regret my words, and I sincerely apologize to Kamilla, her family and the University of South Carolina. She deserves better, I will learn from this and be better going forward.”

In the NCAA Tournament first round, Kamilla Cardoso's Gamecocks will play the winner of the First Four game between Presbyterian and Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. ET.