Ahead of Chicago Sky's home opener against the Dallas Wings, rookie Angel Reese was one of the prospects who secured one of the team's 12 roster spots.

Off the court, she revealed that she had finally graduated from LSU a few weeks after departing for the WNBA.

She expressed her delight at graduating on X:

Expand Tweet

Some college hoops fans harkened back to the academic scandal that had gripped Reese last year and were quick to bring it up on the post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others sere more positive and congratulated her on the feat.

"BIG CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL!!!!! GRADUATE REESE," one fan tweeted.

"Bravo!!" another fan tweeted.

"This is an inspiring story. You deserve every good thing in this life. All the best," one fan tweeted.

"Congrats champ!" another fan tweeted.

"What was your major? Also congratulations on this very significant accomplishment, and may you have a career of your dreams in the WNBA ms lady," one fan tweeted.

"Your greatest achievement yet, congratulations!" another fan tweeted.

"Congratulations! I wonder how many others in the draft class graduated?!!! Now the season!" one fan tweeted.

How the Angel Reese academics saga began

The issue regarding Angel Reese and her academics began last year in November when she was absent for four consecutive games for LSU with Tigers coach Kim Mulkey vague about the reason for her absence.

At the same time, an exchange between Reese's mother, Angel Webb, and teammate Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, hinted at the forward missing games due to poor grades.

Although she ultimately returned to action, college hoops fans have never let go of the speculation that Reese's grades were below par leading to her unexplained absence.

Angel Reese courts controversy in the WNBA

Angel Reese has courted controversy for most of her basketball career with her confident demeanor, and it did not take her long to do so in the WNBA after she attended the Met Gala the day before the Chicago Sky met the New York Liberty.

She registered 13 points, five rebounds and two steals in the 101-53 preseason win, and during her postgame news conference, she blasted the critics who criticized her attendance at the event before the game.

“A lot of people told me I shouldn’t have went to the Met Gala, that I wasn’t going to be focused playing against the runner-ups,” she said. “And I went to the Met Gala, slayed the Met Gala in New York, came back, slayed against New York. It’s what I do.”

Either way, Reese seems to command attention, so much so that the Washington Mystics have moved the venue for their game against the Sky on June 6 to Capital One Arena where the Washington Wizards play. The Angel Reese effect is already hitting the WNBA.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese will make her official WNBA league debut against the New York Liberty on May 24 and will likely continue to draw eyeballs to the league with both fans and critics watching.