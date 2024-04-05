$80 million worth Travis Scott lifts the mood at LSU with Angel Reese and Jayden Daniels collaborating for sports collection launch

LSU fans will be forgiven for not being in a good mood after star forward Angel Reese declared her intention to depart Baton Rouge for the WNBA just days after the Tigers were eliminated from this year's March Madness.

$80 million worth Travis Scott (as per Forbes) lifted the mood at the LSU campus when he launched his new 'Jack Goes Back to College' sporting collection with the help of former Tigers QB, Jayden Daniels and the departing Reese.

Businessman Michael Rubin, Scott's partner in the venture reposted pictures on Instagram from the release showing LSU students buying the new apparel and taking pictures with the stars.

Kim Mulkey has fond farewell for Angel Reese

Angel Reese has previously revealed that one of the reasons that she moved from the Maryland Terrapins and opted to join the LSU Tigers was the winning pedigree provided by coach Kim Mulkey.

The pair have butted heads in the past on the sidelines but they also led the Tigers to their first national championship with a thrilling 102-85 win against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in last year's national championship game.

Since then, there have been several instances where fans have had difficulty discerning the pair's dynamic.

Late last year, Mulkey was evasive over whether Angel Reese was continuously absent due to disciplinary issues fuelling widespread speculation about the pair's relationship.

After Reese declared for the WNBA Draft, Mulkey released a statement thanking the forward for her services to the Tigers over the past two years.

"When she (Angel Reese) came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole," Mulkey wrote.

Mulkey even further highlighted the impact that Reese has had in growing women's basketball over the past year.

"She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two years we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”

In her Vogue interview declaring for the WNBA Draft, Reese credited Mulkey for making her tougher and making her a winner.

“She gets on me hard, and that’s something I need. We have that kind of relationship where we can bump heads but also be on the same page: We just want to win,” Reese said.

Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey had one of the most unique relationships between a coach and a player that women's college basketball has seen in recent memory.

