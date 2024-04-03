After a disappointing Elite Eight exit against the Iowa Hawkeyes, LSU star Angel Reese announced the much-anticipated decision about her basketball future on Wednesday.

Reese declared for the stacked 2024 WNBA Draft and will join fellow stars, Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink and arch-rival Iowa Hawkeyes record-breaking star, Caitlin Clark.

Off the court, controversial sports analyst Jason Whitlock had a problem with the $1.8 million NIL-valued stars (as per On3) attitude during an episode of his podcast, "Fearless."

"We've created these bubbles for black athletes and black celebrities and personalities where you can't criticize them, you're hating or you're racist and so they don't grow, they don't evolve. Angel Reese loves attention. When you won, did you cry and tell everybody how awful things were? Or were you in everybody's face, were you arrogant and putting out that in your face energy that will get people in your face?" Whitlock said.

Angel Reese declares for the WNBA Draft

The question about Angel Reese and her future has been a hot topic among college basketball fans because the LSU star had an extra year of eligibility remaining due to the extra COVID-19 year granted to student-athletes by the NCAA.

She announced her decision to declare for the talented 2024 WNBA Draft on Wednesday via a fashion shoot on Vogue referencing tennis star, Serena Williams, who announced her retirement the same way two years ago.

She made the decision a week before the 2024 NCAA tournament began and the publication remained tight-lipped until the LSU Tigers' campaign came to an end at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Reese explained the stylish nature of her announcement.

“Of course, I like to do everything big,” Angel Reese said. “I didn’t want anything to be basic. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready.”

Angel Reese revealed that she knows that she will have to fight her way to the top in the WNBA after being one of the top dogs of college basketball for years and indicated that she's ready for the work that awaits her at the next level.

“I want to start at the bottom again,” Angel Reese said. “I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level."

The college basketball world will be reeling from the loss of its two biggest stars in one summer, but the next generation containing stars like USC's JuJu Watkins and Iowa State's Audi Crooks looks set to take the mantle.