Jason Whitlock has a hot take on Caleb William's future after week 10 loss, calls him "undraftable"

In what has been a see-saw season for the USC Trojans, the future of quarterback Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and expected 2024 No. 1 NFL draft pick, has dominated column inches.

The past few weeks have been chastening for both the Trojans and Williams. The latest setback came against the Washington Huskies during week 10 of college football action.

Williams had a good game by most standards. He went 27-of-35 for 312 yards resulting in three touchdowns but he had a fumble in the first half. Still, the Trojans' Achilles heel, their defense, was repeatedly breached by the Huskies.

The Trojans lost 52-42, their third loss of the season, which all but knocks them out of college football playoff contention, and the focus switches back to Caleb William's future.

After the game, Williams was unconsolable as he went to the stands where his family was sat and sobbed uncontrollably, in a moment of vulnerability.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III was sympathetic to the USC quarterback after the clips of his emotional moment went viral on social media.

Former ESPN columnist Jason Whitlock, known for his incendiary takes, was not sympathetic and quoted Griffin's tweet with the caption:

"Wow. I see it just the opposite. Undraftable."

What CFB insiders think of Caleb William's future

Throughout the year, the assumption has been that Caleb William's future would inevitably lead to him getting picked No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft, but could the past few week's struggles change that assumption?

CFB insiders still see the upside of the USC Trojans QB. Speaking to Fox News Digital, NFL legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice speculated on Caleb William's future.

"Without a doubt, man," Rice said. "His (Williams) ability to maneuver out of the pocket, to keep his eyes downfield. … He has a very strong arm, and he’s going to create plays."

"And when you think about that, he’s very similar to a Patrick Mahomes. You can tell his coolness in the pocket and his creativity. I’m not sure if he’s going to decide to go to the NFL after this season – we have to wait and see – but he’s everything, and it’s just exciting to see him on the football field," Rice added.

With the Trojans' season all but over, Caleb William's future takes center stage. The CFB fraternity will be watching keenly whether his stock has diminished sufficiently among NFL teams that he won't be the No. 1 pick.