Top 10 Caleb Williams crying memes taking rounds of internet as USC suffers a frustrating loss

Suddenly fortune has turned on Caleb Williams and it isn't looking good. The reigning Heisman winner entered the season with high hopes and a bid to make it two in two. He was also looking for a national championship title, the one thing missing in his otherwise stellar resume.

But the last few games have seen a side of Williams that nobody thought they'd see. He has seen his team lose three out of last five games and are virtually out of the college playoffs contention.

The USC Trojans faced the mighty Washington Huskies in Week 10 after two back-to-back defeats in the previous weeks. They would have wanted to make a statement by defeating the high-flying Huskies. But Washington continued their dominant run as they tore down the Trojans to go 9-0 overall.

The fans saw the quarterback crying and the internet was suddenly filled with Caleb Williams crying memes, like last week. The star was visibly upset after the loss, as anyone would be at that point. But nobody had expected to see him crying his heart out, not caring if there was a camera recording it.

Fans turned the viral video into a memefest and here are the top 10 of the Caleb Williams crying memes.

Top 10 Caleb Williams crying memes

How it is going for QB

A fan pointed out the then and now for the USC quarterback.

ESPN is hilarious sometimes

This fan complimented sports broadcast giants ESPN with a hilarious meme.

Is this the future for the Heisman winner?

Looks like a fan has seen the future of Williams and it includes Bill Belichick.

A judgment so soon

A fan has given their verdict about Williams and it doesn't look good at all.

The USC star wants to win

This is how fans see Caleb Williams behaving and the reason behind such a behavior.

A vow that may not be taken seriously

This fan has to repeat this to themselves after another USC loss and Williams antics.

Is this how it is?

Another fan found a different way of mocking the Trojans star and the potential 2024 no. 1 NFL draft pick.

That's a low blow

This fan pulled no punches in their quest to mock a quarterback who has lost 3 of the last four games.

Three things to make you cry?

Another fan listed out three things that seem to be inevitable right now.

Not alone in crying

According to this fan, Williams isn't the only one crying tonight.

