Several women's basketball student-athletes have announced their WNBA decisions except for LSU's Angel Reese who has kept the college hoops world guessing.

Reese has an extra year of eligibility in college basketball that she can opt to trigger due to the extra year guaranteed to student-athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Clark revealed that money was not going to be a factor in her decision on whether or not to leave for the WNBA.

"For me, I've honestly learned that regardless I'm going to be able to make money staying or going," Reese said. "Understanding that my brand has been built, where I know that more than being in college is something I can do."

The declaration by Reese divided college hoops fans. Some applauded her while others criticized her comments.

The Angel Reese vs. Kamilla Cardoso beef

The battle between Angel Reese and South Carolina's dominant center, Kamilla Cardoso has been a feature of the clashes between the SEC's ( Southeastern Conference) teams.

The Gamecocks have won both clashes against the Tigers, once during the regular season and in the SEC Tournament final and they have both been close battles.

In the SEC final, Reese grabbed Cardoso's hair and Kamilla repeatedly shoved the LSU star during the game culminating in the shove against Reese's teammate Flau'Jae Johnson that caused her to be banned for one game of March Madness.

After the fiery clash, controversial LSU coach Kim Mulkey stoked the fires between the two dominant basketballers with her remarks during her postgame news conference.

"It's ugly. It's not good. No one wants to be a part of that. No one wants to see that ugliness, but I can tell you this: I wish [Kamilla Cardoso] would've pushed Angel Reese. Don't push a kid; you're 6'8. Don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for, in my opinion. Let those two girls that were jawing go at it."

During a recent interview with ESPN, Angel Reese revealed that she took it personally when several fans hinted that Gamecocks ace Kamilla Cardoso was better than her and would easily dominate her when their teams met.

"That game, that was one that was on my calendar, because when somebody tells me that they think that somebody else is better than me, and supposedly Kamilla was supposed to just dog-walk me all night, and mop me with the floor, and all this stuff," Reese said.

The possibility of Kamilla Cardoso vs. Angel Reese 3.0 is not out of the realm of possibility. With the way the March Madness brackets are set up, it would be a monumental clash when it matters the most.