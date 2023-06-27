Is Caitlin Clark a senior? Why the Hawkeyes star was not eligible for the 2023 WNBA draft

After the exploits of Caitlin Clark and archnemesis Angel Reese in the NCAA championship game in March, the two college basketball players have become household names.

The casual fan wanted to know whether the drama would continue in their pursuit to be the WNBA's No.1 draft pick. However, the two women's college basketball stars were not eligible for this year's draft.

Clark, now a senior, will have to wait for the 2024 draft to be picked as the rules state that she has to be 22 years old during the year of the draft.

So, what does Clark do in the meantime as she waits for the 2024 draft? She indicated that she would like to try to win the national championship with Iowa after losing in this year's title game to Angel Reese's LSU Tigers.

Cork Gaines, Ph.D. @CorkGaines #Hawkeyes #MarchMadness I love everything about this so much. The shock on their faces when Sue Bird walks into their walkaround. But more, check Caitlin Clark's reaction compared to everybody else. That's elite-meets-elite. #WNBA I love everything about this so much. The shock on their faces when Sue Bird walks into their walkaround. But more, check Caitlin Clark's reaction compared to everybody else. That's elite-meets-elite. #WNBA #Hawkeyes #MarchMadness https://t.co/gu0dOfxvrE

Caitlin Clark, 2024 WNBA No.1 draft pick?

After being the national player of the year and having a historic March Madness, speculation turned to the WNBA draft. Caitlin Clark has understandably been projected as the No.1 pick for next year's draft.

The WNBA draft rules have been criticized as being too stringent vis-a-vis the men's version. Men only have to be 19 years old and one year removed from college while women have to be 22 years old or have graduated from a four-year college.

Even Lakers superstar, LeBron James could not fathom why the rules differed for women, tweeting his frustration as to why the women can't turn pro sooner.

LeBron James @KingJames I’m sitting here after watching the WNBA draft the other day and wondering WHY THE HELL do those young ladies have to stay in school for 4 years before being able to go pro??!!! I’m CONFUSED 🤔 I’m sitting here after watching the WNBA draft the other day and wondering WHY THE HELL do those young ladies have to stay in school for 4 years before being able to go pro??!!! I’m CONFUSED 🤔

The statistics certainly tell the story of a player more than ready for the WNBA. Clark set a phenomenal record of 191 points in the NCAA Tournament, the record covers both the men and women's versions.

Clark has indicated that she might have different ideas on whether she will declare for the 2024 draft. She still has an extra year of eligibility due to the interrupted COVID year that was added to every college athlete's eligibility.

Clark, who could make more money in college than in the WNBA, hinted at possibly taking the extra year with the Iowa Hawkeyes:

"That’s where I want to be (the WNBA), but I have another year here and possibly one more after that just because of COVID. I probably will have to make a decision on that sometime next year. I really have no clue what I’m going to do, stay for an extra year or leave after next year.”

Whichever way she leans, it will be interesting to see if Angel Reese joins her on draft night, where the two will be picked and how their WNBA careers will pan out.

Poll : 0 votes