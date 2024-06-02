Former South Carolina Gamecocks star Kamilla Cardoso finally made her WNBA debut in the Chicago Sky's 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday. She came up against a familiar opponent in Caitlin Clark, who was the opponent when the Gamecocks won the national championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes in April.

Cardoso made her debut at the end of the first quarter and registered 11 points on 71.4% and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Her former South Carolina teammate, Milaysia Fulwiley, hyped up her performance on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Been that girl @kamilla_cardoso."

The Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese era begins with defeat

Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese were possibly the most dominant women's college basketball players outside of Caitlin Clark, and they won the last two national championships for their teams to prove it.

They had a few scraps during their college careers, and fans and analysts waited with bated breath to see how the duo would cope with being stars in the same WNBA team.

A shoulder injury sustained by Cardoso during a preseason game delayed her debut for the Sky, while Reese has had a decent start to her career, averaging 10.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Cardoso said there was no bad blood between herself and Reese and that she looked forward to partnering with the former LSU Tigers superstar in the WNBA.

Before the game against the Indiana Fever, Angel Reese sounded hyped about the prospect of finally playing with Kamilla Cardoso and highlighted how the duo would work together to win games with the Chicago Sky.

"Hopefully, she don't steal all my rebounds," Reese said. "It's gonna be much easier when we get out rebounding and just being able to have that size in there if I miss a matchup, and I get beat off the dribble, one of my teammates gets beat off the dribble, I know Kamilla's coming to block that shot.

"I know she's gonna be super excited to get back. Putting confidence into her obviously is the most important thing and letting her just feel it out."

Sky fans will be happy to have their superstar duo back after dropping to a 3-4 record after the loss to the Indiana Fever.

Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon has said that she deliberately drafted Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese for their passionate drive to win and fans will hope to see more of it as the season progresses.

