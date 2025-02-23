Fans left baffled by officiating in Mark Sears incident at Alabama vs Kentucky: "One of the craziest foul calls I've ever seen in my life"

The game where Mark Sears scored 30 points during No. 4 Alabama's 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday was marred by a controversial foul call, with fans left baffled at the officiating.

Ad

Leading 50-42 with just three minutes into the second half, the Alabama senior guard was seemingly about to score a 3-pointer but missed the shot. Kentucky's Otega Oweh, who tried to block the shot, was whistled for a foul after what seemed to be incidental contact with Sears' hand.

Mark Sears capitalized by making a pair of free throws to extend the Crimson Tide's lead to ten points.

However, the call confused many fans, who felt there was minimal — if any — contact and questioned the validity of the foul call.

Ad

Trending

Barstool Kentucky shared the video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the reactions:

"This is one of the craziest foul calls I've ever seen in my life. Not only did he not touch him, they waited to see if he was going to make it," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Watch the ref signal a three, and then switch to a foul the second Nate Oats tells him to," another one said, pointing to the Alabam coach seemingly influencing the official’s decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nate Oats can make calls now, @SECOfficiating," a fan commented.

"@SECOfficiating @SECOfficiating_ @SECbasketball1 care to let fans know if refs are even told about bad calls and if there is any accountability on these games," one fan asked, demanding the officials be held accountable.

"Yet another comical foul call against the Cats. Makes you wonder," a user added.

Ad

"Someone should be fired and investigated," one more chimed in.

Alabama's Mark Sears stats vs. Kentucky Wildcats (Feb. 22)

Mark Sears finished the game against Kentucky (18-9, 7-7 SEC) with a game-high 30 points while also recording 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

The Muscle Shoals, Alabama native made 8 of his 17 shots, including 3 of 8 from the 3-point line, and went a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line.

Ad

Check Mark Sears' complete stat line via ESPN:

35 minutes played

30 points

4 rebounds

4 assists

0 blocks

2 steals

2 turnovers

8-17 FG

3-8 3PT

11-11 FT

Sears, who averages 18.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game, has been a key cog in Alabama's impressive season as they have improved to 22-5 overall and 11-3 in SEC play. The win over the Wildcats also ended Alabama's two-game losing streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here