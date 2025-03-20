Fans react as Audi Crooks' 27pt game leads Iowa State's triumph over Princeton to enter NCAA tournament: "She gon' be a problem in the W" 

The Iowa State Cyclones, led by Audi Crooks, made it to this year's NCAA national tournament after their recent victory. Earlier on Wednesday, they matched up against the Princeton Tigers for the First Four of the 2024-2025 women's college basketball March Madness, which they won by five points, 68-63.

The Bill Fennelly-coached team qualified for the first round of the winner-take-all tourney, which was made possible by the stellar play of their second-year standout in Crooks. She posted a game-high 27 points on an efficient 12-for-21 clip, to go along with three rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes of action.

Time and time again this year, Crooks has proved her worth to the Cyclones as a budding star, one that is uniquely talented with how she can control the paint with her size and finesse which is a dying breed in today's game with all of the emphasis on 3-point shooting.

College basketball fans lauded Crooks on X/Twitter for her impressive performance in the postseason, which is the second time she is experiencing the national stage in her collegiate hoops career.

"She gon' be a problem in the W," one fan said.

"RESPECT MY GIRL," another fan commented.

"Audi Crooks, I would defend you with my life," a fan added.

"Audi Crooks is literally & figuratively throwing her team on her back and carrying them to the tournament right now #MarchMadness," one fan wrote.

Other fans marveled over Crooks' skillset as an interior presence, both offensively and defensively:

"Audi Crooks certified bucket," one fan posted.

"Audi Crooks is a problem on that block," another fan said.

"Iowa State needs to go and recruit some sharp shooters in the offseason. It’s no reason to even be in the play in game of March Madness when you have a force like Audi Crooks on your roster!," a fan wrote.

For her sophomore season, Crooks has averaged a team-high 23.2 markers, 7.6 boards and 1.5 dimes per contest.

Audi Crooks helps coach Bill Fennelly earn 800th career win

Not only did the Iowa State Cyclones reach the national tournament once again with their win over the Princeton Tigers, but head coach Bill Fennelly also earned a historic 800th victory of his career, with Audi Crooks playing a significant part in it.

Stamping his name as a legendary college basketball tactician, Fennelly and the rest of the Cyclones now set their sights on the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines for their first-round matchup on Thursday.

