The LSU Tigers star, Flau'jae Johnson, often posts videos related to the music she creates, the outfits she wears to different interviews and collaboration with different brands. But Johnson switched up her content game and posted a TikTok video where she tried speaking in a British accent.

In the video, Johnson shows a list of words she will say in a British accent. She recited words like 'literally,' 'bottle of water,' 'Are you stupid?' etc.

"Yes, my fav show is Bridgerton 🤣🤣🥲," she captioned the video.

The video was liked by many fans who also commented and complimented the basketball star for acing the British accent.

"U sounds like someone from Harry Potter," a fan commented.

"LMAOAOAOAOAOOAAO omg why did you eat this up😭😭😭😭," another fan wrote.

"Waitttt.... tht was too good," another TikTok user chimed in.

Image Credit: @flaujaee/TikTok

There were many other fans who joked that Flau'jae Johnson might be secretly British.

"Flau'jae are you secretly British??" a fan asked.

"She might be British yall😨," a fan commented.

"Bro Flau'jae is secretly British," a fan said.

Image Credit: @flaujaee/TikTok

Flau'jae Johnson will perform at the Cannes Lions Festival

Flau'jae Johnson and DJ Samantha Ronson will perform at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival, an exciting event that will be arranged by Axios and Deep Blue Sports and Entertainment.

Per Page Six, Johnson will perform at the afterparty for iHeartMedia and MediaLink's VIP dinner at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Entertainment companies are hosting a slew of celebrities, athletes and media executives to celebrate the launch of the Women's Sports Audio Network.

Apart from the LSU star, other sports personalities like soccer star Ashlyn Harris, former WNBA star Sue Bird, England goalkeeper Mary Earps and the world-renowned alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin will attend the event.

Johnson has been passionately working toward furthering herself as a hit rapper and has also signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation. She will also release a studio album and a podcast. Therefore, the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival is another opportunity to show off her rapping and singing talent.

