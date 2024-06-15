LSU star player and rapper Flau'jae Johnson had been teasing the release of her music video for the song "Pop It" for some time. Finally, on June 14th, she announced on Instagram that it was officially out. One particular look featured in the video earned praise from fans on social media.

She uploaded a series of pictures on IG to show off the outfit, where she was sporting a white Louis Vuitton bikini top with the brand's monogram adorning it. The athlete paired it with denim shorts and white sneakers, alongside an LV bandana, a gold chain complemented by gold hoops and a watch.

Many fans lauded the hooper/rapper, with some commenting on the aesthetic of the post and others using puns to compliment her.

"she’s actually the baddest out there yall!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🌟🌟🌟" One fan wrote.

"It's giving 90's," another fan commented.

"Now that's how you pop it," a fan chimed in.

Image Credit: @flaujae/Instagram

Many other fans also wrote supportive comments for Flau'Jae Johnson on the post.

"U very Beautiful ♥️👑," a fan commented.

"Flaujae is the baddest girl on LSU now, she’s pretty, can rap, and cross you over!🔥," a fan commented.

"Been tryna tell y’all she was fine," another fan wrote.

Image Credit: @flaujae/Instagram

Flau'jae Johnson signed a deal with a hairstylist

Flau'jae Johnson has partnered with many brands like Taco Bell, Raising Cane's, LG Electronics and Puma, among others. With a NIL valuation of $1.2 million as per On3, Johnson is one of the most successful college athletes.

On June 13th, she uploaded a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account, where she was seen wearing black and blue outfits. In the post, she revealed her new collaboration with a hairdresser to release a custom line of wigs. She wore a curly, long wig and another glamorous updo in the pictures.

"Thrilled to announce our exciting new collaboration with klashycollection, all my custom wigs will be on the site for purchase, go get yours now," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Johnson will be back for another season of college basketball with LSU and will aim to win a national championship title. Fans also expect her to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft.

