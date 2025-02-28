Fans react as NCAA reveals Top 16 WBB seeds for March Madness: "It's here already!", "This March Madness is shaping up to be memorable"

The NCAA shared the Top 16 WBB seeds for March Madness and fans couldn't wait to jump into the comments section. Southern California, UCLA, Notre Dame, and Texas are the No. 1 seeds.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out some of the reactions to the bracket below.

"CAN'T WAIT! Still some big matchups to close out the season, but this march madness is shaping up to be MEMORABLE." one fan wrote.

"This boutta be cinema🍿" another commented.

"It’s here already! Damn I forgot about March Madness, can’t wait LFG LSU!!!!" another fan wrote.

Ad

Screenshots via X

"Can the lady vols get revenge on South Carolina for last year????" one fan commented.

Ad

"Birmingham Region 4 is a mini SEC Tournament" another wrote.

"March is going to be intense. Any of these teams can beat each other on the right night." another fan commented.

Screenshots via X

There are some mouthwatering matchups in this bracket and the potential matchups in the Elite Eight and Final Four are just as exciting. We may see Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins compete against each other again in the Elite Eight.

Ad

With just 18 days until Selection Sunday, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee has named UCLA, Texas, Southern California, and Notre Dame the No. 1 seeds in the latest top 16 rankings.

If the season ended today, the No. 2 seeds would be South Carolina, UConn, LSU, and NC State. The No. 3 seeds include TCU, North Carolina, Duke, and Tennessee, while Oklahoma, Kentucky, Kansas State, and Ohio State round out the No. 4 seeds

Ad

Final Top 16 WBB seeds named for March Madness.

The committee also assigned teams to regional locations. UCLA is the top seed in Spokane Regional 1, alongside LSU, North Carolina, and Kansas State. Texas leads Birmingham Regional 2 with NC State, TCU, and Ohio State.

Southern California is the top seed in the Spokane Regional 3 with UConn, Duke, and Kentucky. Notre Dame headlines Birmingham Regional 4 with South Carolina, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

Ad

UCLA (27-1) secured the No. 1 overall seed, with its only loss coming against Southern California on Feb. 13. Texas (27-2) holds the No. 2 seed, currently on an 11-game winning streak. Southern California (25-2) is ranked third, while Notre Dame (24-3) recently saw its 19-game streak end in a double-overtime loss to NC State.

This was the second and final top 16 reveal before Selection Sunday on March 16, when the full 68-team tournament field will be announced on ESPN. The First Four games of March Madness are from March 18-19, followed by the first and second rounds from March 21-24 at the top 16 seeds’ home courts.

Regional games will be held in Birmingham and Spokane from March 28-31, with each site hosting two semifinal games and a championship game. The NCAA Women’s Final Four is set for April 4 and 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here