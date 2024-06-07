Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 79-71 on Thursday. Reese ended the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, making her former coach Kim Mulkey proud, and the two shared a heartfelt moment.

Fans took note of their warm interaction and reacted to the two chatting with each other.

Expand Tweet

Trending

One fan wrote:

"I love this moment for Angel."

"Having one of her best rookie games in front of the ones that supported you is pure gold," a X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Some fans want Reese to perform even better:

"Now if she could just get that shooting percentage up! Growing!" a fan commented.

"How y’all just leave out DiDi Richards like she didn’t play for her at Baylor too," another fan chimed in.

Angel Reese seemingly takes credit for heightened popularity of WNBA this season

The Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever played against each other on June 2. The game was filled with physical aggression as one of the players from Sky, Chennedy Carter, pushed Caitlin Clark, which earned her a foul.

The former LSU Lady Tigers star defended the Sky after the game. She said that both teams have competitive spirit, and Caitlin Clark is not the only one who has gone through rough treatment.

Reese also said that the former Iowa star is not the only player who's the attraction of the league, thus taking credit for the WNBA's surging popularity.

"I know I'll go down in history," Angel Reese said. "I'll look back in 20 years and be like, 'Yeah, the reason why we watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too.' And I want y'all to realize that."

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese has often been the topic of discussion since her college days. There has been times when she was embroiled in controversy as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback