Watch: Chennedy Carter escapes technical foul after allegedly cussing Caitlin Clark before bulldozing Fever star

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was shoved to the ground in Saturday's game by Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter. Late in the game, Carter was seen walking up to Clark from behind and hip-checking her to the ground. An alternate angle of the situation appeared to show Carter calling Clark an expletive, but it's unclear whether that was the case.

While Clark's back is turned, Carter can be seen walking over, appearing to say "You b-" before she ends up out of view of the camera for the rest of the statement. At the same time, Carter shoves Clark to the group with a hip-check, as previously mentioned.

While WNBA fans watching and in attendance were stunned by the situation, no technical was called on Carter for the expletive or for the non-basketball play. Nevertheless, a whistle was blown on Carter for the play, which came as the Sky looked to mount a late-game comeback.

Trending

Check out the play below:

Expand Tweet

Despite the foul, Clark and the Fever staved off a late-game comeback from the Sky to snap a three-game skid.

"That's just not a basketball play" - Caitlin Clark rips Chennedy Carter for late-game shove in Sky-Fever game

While Chennedy Carter's late-game shove on Caitlin Clark had the Fever and their fans up in arms, the team left the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a win. In the wake of the team's second win of the season, Clark spoke to media members to discuss the situation.

Of course, it didn't take long for Caitlin Clark to be asked about the controversial late-game play from Carter and the subsequent no-call:

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play. But you know I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth.”

While Carter wasn't issued a technical and wasn't ejected from the game for the play, she finished the game with 19 points for the Sky. On the flip side, Caitlin Clark flirted with a triple-double in the win, scoring 11 points while hauling down eight boards and dishing out six assists.

Although she struggled from beyond the arc, going just 2-9 from downtown, the latest win moves the team closer to 10th place. Given that the WNBA doesn't seed teams for the postseason by conference record, but rather overall standings, the team is looking to overtake the 10th-placed LA Sparks.

Following Saturday's win, the Fever will be back in action on Sunday when they head to New York to play the second-placed Liberty who have won two straight. Tip-off for the game is set for 4 p.m. Pacific (7 p.m. Eastern).