The UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is known for her active presence on social media, often featuring herself and her teammates/friends. This time, she partnered with Kamorea 'KK' Arnold and Ice Brady for a fun TikTok video where the trio showed off their dance moves.

The video received positive comments from their fans, who were not only surprised to see the three of them together in a single video after a while but also enjoyed watching their dance.

Trending

Below are a few reactions:

"OK SO BOOM THE TRIO IS BACK YALL"

"OK BOOM DANCE MOVES FR ATE"

"I will GLADLY dance with yall"

Image Credit: @paigebueckers' TikTok video

The dance wasn't a choreographed sequence of moves, but rather, the three of them were just vibing to their own groove.

"You're in your active era we love to see it."

"We're loving this trio"

"Period girly pops"

Image Credit: @paigebueckers' TikTok video

Paige Bueckers is big on her love for her friends. Another example of this is when she, along with other UConn members, attended the Suns vs. Mystics game on June 5 to cheer on their former teammates, Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Paige Bueckers has a special relationship with fellow player Azzi Fudd

The UConn star guard is close to all of her teammates, but she shares a special relationship with fellow player Azzi Fudd. The two have been friends for years and have helped each other through their injuries. They first met five years ago when they were competing for the position of shooting guard during a USA basketball camp.

Fudd talked about their friendship and also gave a sneak peek into the relationship they share.

"Even though Paige is my best friend, she is one of the most annoying people ever," Fudd said [Time stamp: 0:58 - 1:50]. "... She's like a thousand siblings. Our friendship is very up and down, we fight a lot. With Paige, everything turns into a competition, it can be absolutely anything."

"I know how to get under her skin, talk a little trash. ... Off the court, we joke a lot," Paige Bueckers replied.

Azzi Fudd further explained that she had underestimated her friend at first when they were competing for the position. This ended up being the starting point of their friendship, and the two have been inseparable since.

Are you excited to see Paige Bueckers and her other teammates play in the upcoming college women's basketball season? Let us know your thoughts in the discussion box.

