WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers attends the Suns vs. Mystics game to cheer on former teammates Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa

UConn's Paige Bueckers' love for her former teammates remains, as the guard was in attendance at the Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun game on Tuesday. Both teams had former Huskies playing, with Aaliyah Edwards for the Mystics and Olivia Nelson-Ododa for the Sun.

Bueckers posted a video to her Instagram story of the court zooming in on both players guarding each other and wrote:

"teamies🥺🥺🥺 @olivianelson_17 @aaliyahedwards_24

Aaliyah Edwards and Paige Bueckers played together from 2020 to 2024. The guard and Olivia Nelson-Ododa only shared the court for two years, as the center played for UConn from 2018 to 2022.

Bueckers was not alone, as several other UConn players, including Ice Brady, Ayanna Patterson, Jana El Alfy, KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade, Aubrey Griffin and transfer signee, Kaitlyn Chen were in attendance.

Connecticut Sun IG story of the UConn WBB team (Credit: Instagram/@connecticutsun)

The UConn Huskies' Instagram account later posted pictures of Edwards and Bueckers hugging from the game and a throwback from March.

"June 🔄 March some things change, but some things never do 🤞," the caption read.

Paige Bueckers explains her special bond with Aaliyah Edwards

Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl entered college together in 2020 and have created a strong friendship that has seen good and bad times. The two were with Bueckers as she struggled through an ACL injury in 2022. During the 2023-24 season, the trio formed the core of an injury-ridden Huskies roster, carrying them all the way to Final Four.

“Nika and Aaliyah are like my sisters. They're my bridesmaids. I want them to be like my kids’ godparents, like godmoms,” Bueckers said in an interview with CT Insider.

“We've built such a strong relationship ever since we came into UConn together as freshmen and it means everything to be here, especially with all the blows we were dealt. The adversity that we went through to really come together and find strength within each other and lead this group of freshmen here to the Final Four."

"It's probably the most rewarding experience we've all had here at UConn and just to embrace it, enjoy it. ”

With Edwards in Washington and Nika Muhl with the Seattle Storm, the trio is down to one. Paige Bueckers will be joined by a healthy Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin as they try to break the championship drought at UConn.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming UConn season without Muhl and Edwards? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

