What is Paige Bueckers' GPA at UConn? Taking a look at UConn star's academic life

Paige Bueckers ruled the basketball court in the 2023-24 season after making a healthy return from all her injuries. The guard led the UConn Huskies to a successful campaign with a Final Four appearance in the 2024 March Madness.

Her on-court achievements aside, Bueckers has also been performing well in her academics. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor of arts degree in human development and family sciences this semester.

What is Paige Bueckers' GPA at UConn?

Paige Bueckers finished college with a 3.497 cumulative grade point average and is a three-time Big East All-Academic Team member.

The guard is a four-time UConn Dean's List honoree and a six-time member of the school's Director of Athletics' Honor Roll. She was also named a 2023-24 College Sports Communicators First Team Academic All-American.

Bueckers earned a 3.930 GPA in the 2023 fall semester, per the college website, and was named to the 2023-24 Big East WBB’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She is the first to do it since Maya Moore did it twice in 2010 and 2011. The honor comes with a $2000 scholarship, which could be applied to graduate or professional studies.

A look at Paige Bueckers' honors for on-court achievements

In her freshman year, Bueckers averaged 20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 46.4% from deep. She won the 2021 Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, and AP Player of the Year. The guard was also named USBWA National Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Bueckers played just 17 games in her sophomore season, averaging 14.6 points before sustaining an ACL injury.

As a red-shirt junior, the BIG EAST Player of the Year averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks on 53.0% shooting. She was named to the 2024 WBCA, AP, USBWA and Wooden Award First Team All-America.

Paige Bueckers will return for her senior, where she will lead UConn once again. However, she will not be supported by teammates Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards, who have transitioned to the WNBA. She will be joined by Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffen, and the No. 1 recruit from the 2024 class, Sarah Strong.

After an injury-ridden season, the Huskies will look to be on top once again and win the NCAA championship again after a nine-year break.

