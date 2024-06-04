A funny video of UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, she can be seen practicing her shots with her teammates. But she misses one, and it mistakenly lands on the camera girl, who was recording Bueckers and other Huskie players' gameplay.

Although the moment was brief, it did not stop Paige's teammate from laughing at the hiccup. Buckers was then seen hugging the camera girl to make sure that she was not physically wounded.

After watching her hilarious yet "big oops" moment, she decided to comment under the post, apologizing further for her mistake.

"Nah that's my bad," wrote Paige Bueckers.

Image Credit: @overtimeselect/Instagram

Trending

Paige Bueckers wore unreleased Kobe 6 "Sail" sneakers

The UConn star player is training hard to return for the upcoming women's college basketball season. After unveiling her collaboration with Gatorade, Bueckers was seen working out in the gym and practicing her shots wearing Kobe 6 "Sail," catching the attention of sneakerheads, who were anticipating the release of the new shoes.

Those kicks were set to hit the market in the spring of 2025 but it seems like Paige Bueckers was given an exclusive pair to wear and flaunt them.

Bueckers is a huge admirer of the late Kobe Bryant. But when she was asked to recreate the "Kobe Pose," she respectfully declined.

"It ain't me, dog. That's Kobe," Bueckers said firmly.

Expand Tweet

Paige Bueckers is expected to be the shining star of the upcoming women's college basketball season, which many fans and analysts think will end in her getting drafted in the WNBA as one of the top-five hoopers.

Are you excited to watch Bueckers and the UConn in the upcoming season? Let us know your expectations and thoughts in the discuss section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback