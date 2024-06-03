WATCH: Paige Bueckers rocks unreleased Kobe 6 "sail" rumored to launch in Spring of 2025

Basketball star Paige Bueckers stuns fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming Kobe 6 "Sail," set to release in Spring 2025. After a tough loss to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Bueckers is back in action, as evidenced by her recent social media posts. In a series of photos shared on Saturday, Bueckers can be seen hitting the court at UConn with the caption:

"Still hoopin on the low".

Not only is Bueckers dominating on the court, but she's also catching attention for her sneaker game. Overtime Kicks, a platform dedicated to the latest sneaker trends, recently spotlighted Bueckers rocking the unreleased Kobe 6 "Sail."

The video shared on Instagram garnered significant buzz, with Bueckers showcasing the yet-to-be-released kicks. According to a renowned sneaker source @zsneakerheadz, the Nike Kobe 6 "Sail" is slated for a 2025 release, with a retail price of $190.

Bueckers' admiration for the late Kobe Bryant is well-known, but the UConn star respectfully declined to imitate the iconic 'Kobe Pose' when prompted to do so after a recent victory.

"It ain't me, dog. That's Kobe," Bueckers said firmly, showing her deep respect for the basketball legend.

Looking ahead, Bueckers has opted to continue her college career at UConn for another year, driven by the desire to win a national championship.

Paige Bueckers sparks speculation about WNBA draft pick

UConn star Paige Bueckers may have dropped a hint about which WNBA team will draft her. In a recent Gatorade ad, Bueckers seemed to hint at her future team by sporting a distinct shade of purple, sending her fans into a frenzy. Could this be a subtle nod to the Golden State Valkyries, the upcoming expansion team of the WNBA scheduled to debut in 2025?

The team's branding reveal caused quite a stir in the basketball community, and Bueckers' post on X, calling the Valkyries purple the "Prettiest colorway ever" has only fueled the speculation.

With high expectations for Bueckers and her UConn teammates in the upcoming season, all eyes will be on her to see where she'll take her talent in the WNBA.

