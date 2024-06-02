IN PHOTOS: UConn star Paige Bueckers puts in work for upcoming women's college basketball season

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies' 2024 season came to an end after their Final Four loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Now, the guard is back in the gym practicing her shots as she prepares to lead UConn in the 2024-25 season.

Bueckers posted a photo dump of herself in the court, perfecting her shooting skills, with the caption:

"Still hoopin on the low"

Former Stanford center Cameron Brink commented:

"Miss bucket getter"

Meanwhile, fans took to the comments section to commend Paige Bueckers for working hard and her perfect shooting form.

Paige Bueckers prepares to lead a healthy UConn back to championship glory

The road to the UConn Huskies' Final Four appearance was a tough one. Early in the 2023-24 season, guards Aubrey Griffin, Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme all suffered from injuries and were sidelined for the rest of the season.

It meant that the UConn core, Paige Buecker, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards, had to take on a huge chunk of the responsibility. They were aided by freshman Qadence Samuels, KK Arnold and Ice Brady.

“With what we had to work with, being here was almost impossible for us,” Nika Mühl said post the Final Four loss.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma looked back at the season and said:

“This year was certainly one of the most challenging seasons my career, and I have a lot of admiration, and I'm really proud of my team. For them to be here right now in this spot is probably one of the most gratifying things that I've had to experience in all my 40 years at Connecticut.”

However, the Huskies now prepare for the 2024-25 season with the healthy return of all its players. Apart from the current players, coach Auriemma has added Kaitlyn Chen from the transfer portal. UConn also welcomes No. 1 recruit, Sarah Strong and No. 4 recruit Allie Ziebell from the 2024 recruiting class.

Speaking about the new roster, coach Auriemma said (via UConn Huskies Instagram):

"I think we filled a lot of the need with this class. The players we have can play multiple positions. Allie, Morgan, and Sarah are all versatile. They can all put the ball in the basket and that's a big priority for any program," said Auriemma.

"To have three players coming in that can immediately have an impact on your team is pretty unique. I'm thrilled and I can't wait to get started with them in June," he added.

What are your predictions for the UConn Huskies in the 2025 season? Let us know in the comment section below.

