In Photos: Paige Bueckers shares snaps with UConn teammates as they watch 'Young Woman and the Sea' 

UConn stalwart Paige Bueckers recently returned to training with her Huskies teammates while gearing up for next season. Bueckers has had a busy summer socially, attending events including basketball games, the WNBA draft and traveling for vacations.

She recently shared some snaps on her Instagram stories of herself with her UConn teammates after watching the popular movie "Young Woman and the Sea" in Storrs, Connecticut.

Bueckers was accompanied by Isuneh Brady, Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin, Jana El Alfy, Ashlynn Shade, Qadence Samuels and Kamorea Arnold in the picture.

She captioned the story:

"Just saw #youngwomanandthesea. Very fire...highly recommend. Thank you for hosting the squad!"

Trending

Buecker's IG stories

Paige Bueckers remained at UConn for her teammates

Bueckers was one of the prospects poised to be a high pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, possibly as high as No. 2 behind the favorite, Caitlin Clark, who ended up getting drafted by the Indiana Fever.

However, Bueckers surprisingly opted to remain at UConn for an extra year during a season where she led her team to within a basket of the national championship game against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks.

Speculation abounded among fans and analysts alike about her decision to remain in college basketball instead of starting her professional career with one of the prime reasons speculated to be the NIL opportunities in college sports.

Bueckers rubbished that train of thought during an appearance on the "TOGETHXR" podcast alongside WNBA legends Sue Bird and Nneka Ogwumike:

“Ever since I announced, you just look at the comments be like, ‘Yeah, she's staying because she's gonna make so much more money staying in college than in the WNBA,’” Bueckers said.

“And it’s like, you guys have literally no idea because (with) NIL nothing changes. It's just like once you get to the league, like the title changes. It’s no longer NIL, it’s just an endorsement deal."

During an interview with ESPN, Paige Bueckers admitted that she remained at UConn due to the various relationships that she had fostered over the years at the program:

“Just the family camaraderie here, just loving it here, loving my teammates, loving my coaches, me not having the four years that I planned on, not being able to play as much,” she said.

“I just feel like I’m not done yet here. I feel like God is still writing my story here. I’m just blessed to be a part of this program, and I never want it to end.”

During the basketball off-season, Bueckers has shown off the strength of her relationship with various UConn teammates reinforcing her assertion that she remained in college basketball for them.